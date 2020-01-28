Chiefs girls lose 48-44 to McFarland

Reagan Courier was the leading scorer for the Chiefs on Tuesday night, scoring 16 points in the loss.
Andrew Tucker
WALWORTH — It was an up-and-down performance for the Big Foot girls basketball team on Tuesday night when they allowed a lead to slip away and opponent McFarland finished off a comeback in a 48-44 Chiefs loss.
Big Foot played a strong first half, jumping out to a lead that got as large as 15 points, before settling to an 11-point halftime advantage 26-15.
Two quick Big Foot points gave the Chiefs a 28-15 lead right after play resumed, but the game was all McFarland from there as the Spartans outscore Big Foot 33-16 over the rest of the game.
Reagan Courier was the Chiefs' leading scorer, notching 16 points, including 10 in the first half. Lindsay Paulsen also got into double digits for Big Foot, scoring 10.
