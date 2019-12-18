Chiefs girls snap losing skid

WALWORTH — The start of the basketball season did not go the way the Big Foot girls had hoped, and after five games, the Chiefs’ record was sitting at 1-4 with a two-game losing streak underway.

They were able to halt their skid Dec. 13 when they hosted Edgerton for a Rock Valley Conference clash, which the Chiefs won 41-29.

Big Foot did not play perfectly in what was a sloppy game on both sides, but playing well enough to get a win is a step in the right direction.

“I’d rather take an ugly win all the time,” head coach Mike Dowden said. “There’s a little more pep in practice after a win.”

It took a minute and a half for the game’s first points to be scored. At the 16:25 mark, Edgerton hit one of two free throws to go ahead 1-0. Little did the Crimson Tide know, but it would take them nearly 11 minutes to get on the board again.

Big Foot scored its first points at 15:58 when Viola Larson scored a pair of free throws to go ahead 2-1 and give the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish. That lead expanded to 13-1 before Edgerton got on the board again, thanks to another free throw with 5:50 left until halftime.