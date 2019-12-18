Chiefs girls snap losing skid

WALWORTH — The start of the basketball season did not go the way the Big Foot girls had hoped, and after five games, the Chiefs’ record was sitting at 1-4 with a two-game losing streak underway.
They were able to halt their skid Dec. 13 when they hosted Edgerton for a Rock Valley Conference clash, which the Chiefs won 41-29.
Big Foot did not play perfectly in what was a sloppy game on both sides, but playing well enough to get a win is a step in the right direction.
“I’d rather take an ugly win all the time,” head coach Mike Dowden said. “There’s a little more pep in practice after a win.”
It took a minute and a half for the game’s first points to be scored. At the 16:25 mark, Edgerton hit one of two free throws to go ahead 1-0. Little did the Crimson Tide know, but it would take them nearly 11 minutes to get on the board again.
Big Foot scored its first points at 15:58 when Viola Larson scored a pair of free throws to go ahead 2-1 and give the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish. That lead expanded to 13-1 before Edgerton got on the board again, thanks to another free throw with 5:50 left until halftime.
It was only three minutes before the Crimson Tide scored again this time, with a jump shot by Grace Schuman making it 18-4. Big Foot added two more points before halftime to take a 20-4 lead into the break.
While part of Edgerton’s offensive woes were certainly due to their own miscues, Big Foot’s press defense deserves its share of the credit in holding a foe to a nearly unheard-of four points in a half.
“I thought in the first half the press worked if we get back. If you get back, the ball gets tipped and goes out of bounds, they rush into a shot,” Dowden said.
However, that havoc-inducing defense would not continue into the second period for the Chiefs.
“In the second half, we didn’t get back, and now they’re getting layups or quick shots that lead to offensive rebounds,” Dowden said.
A couple of points for Big Foot early in the second extended the lead to its peak at 19, with a 23-4 score with 14:37 remaining in the game.
From that point on, Edgerton played much better than they had prior, and as a result they slowly chipped away at the Chiefs’ sizable lead. A 19-point advantage turned to 15, then 10 and finally with 3:35, left they cut it to just eight points at 30-22.
They were not able to cut the lead any more than that, though, and Big Foot pulled away with late free throws that brought it back to a 12-point final score.
Big Foot’s top scorers were closely bunched, as Reagan Courier led the way with 10 points and Olivia Peterson and Lindsay Paulsen scored eight apiece.
Brodhead
Before snapping their losing streak, first Big Foot lost a conference game against Brodhead on Dec. 10 by a 50-35 final score.
The Cardinals had a consistent scoring output, with 25 points in each half, but the Chiefs improved in the second, scoring 20 points compared to a 15-point first-half performance.
Paulsen was Big Foot’s leading scorer in the game, knocking down 15 points, while Courier also hit double figures with 10 points.