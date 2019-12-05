Chiefs win without top scorer

Before the Big Foot girls basketball team’s Nov. 26 home opener against East Troy, the Chiefs had to grapple with some bad news when they learned they will be without star player Reagan Courier for the next few weeks.

Courier came down with a case of mononucleosis, an infection that often causes fever and fatigue, and will be out indefinitely.

Big Foot head coach Mike Dowden said he hoped Courier would return to the court by early- to mid-December.

The senior guard has been an integral part of the Chiefs team since her freshman year, including three All-Conference awards and leading the team in scoring a season ago. In February, she became the first Big Foot player to reach 1,000 career points as a junior.

Even without their top player, the Chiefs took care of business against the Trojans, picking up a double-digit win 51-38.

In the first half, Big Foot only outscored East Troy by three, 23-20. However, they pulled away in the second half to outpace the Trojans 28-18 for the 13-point win.

East Troy’s Grace Lomen was the game’s high scorer with 18 points.

Big Foot, meanwhile, had a balanced offensive attack, as all six players who scored fell between seven and 10 points. Olivia Peterson led the way with 10, and Lindsay Paulsen and Abby Vandebogert were close behind with nine.

