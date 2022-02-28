Girls basketball regional roundup

Big Foot, Williams Bay and Badger girls basketball each competed in the WIAA Regional Girls Basketball Tournament last week. All three teams lost, with Big Foot losing in the second round, ending their 2021-2022 seasons.

Big Foot (7-18)

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Big Foot 73, Racine St. Catherine 37.

The Big Foot Chiefs girls basketball team came into the WIAA Regional Tournament having won six games and averaging 24.0 points-per-game. But in the first game of the opening round game against Racine St. Catherine, Big Foot arguably played their best game of the season, winning by their second largest margin of victory all season and the most points scored all season. Up to that point, the most scored points by the team was in their 66-24 win over Williams Bay back on Nov. 30, 2021.

Senior Lydia Larson had 21 points followed by Sydney Lueck with 20 in their first regional game. Adalynn Quackenbush was in double digits with 12. Larson averaged 12.4 points-per-game, leading her team. Lueck averaged 5.7. Junior Sydney Wilson averaged 7.0 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game.

Consistently throughout the season, Big Foot first year head coach Erica Sarna preached improvement and saw a lot of that at the conclusion of their first regional game and throughout the year. The Chiefs had only won one game a season ago.

“I’m proud of my girls,” Sarna said during the postgame interview against Racine St. Catherine.

Big Foot will have to replace seven seniors heading into next season.

Friday, Feb. 25

Lake Mills 59, Big Foot 16

Big Foot moved onto their second regional game needing a major upset on Friday, Feb. 25, against 20-5 Lake Mills out of the Capitol-North Conference. Lake Mills outscored 35-10 in the first half and 24-6 in the second. Lake Mills defeated Catholic Memorial 53-50 on Saturday, Feb. 26, to move on to the sectional semi-finals on Thursday, March 3.

Williams Bay (5-20)

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Kenosha St. Joseph 67, Williams Bay 20.

Michael Dowden was in his first year as the head coach of the Williams Bay girls’ basketball team after spending the previous three seasons as the girls basketball head coach of Big Foot. It was a two-game improvement from a season ago (3-14) to finishing 5-20 in 2021-2022.

Williams Bay will expect to bring back much of their team in 2022-2023 with only having to replace two seniors in Vinny Robbins and Emily Gauger. Leading scorer Morgan Bronson, who averaged 10.3 points per game, is expected to be back. Margaret Higgins, who averaged 7.4 points per game and Evelyn Hamberg, the leading rebounder for the team, are also expected to return.

Badger (11-14)

Friday, Feb. 25

Kenosha Indian Trail 60, Badger 44.

Badger also came into the new season with a new head coach in Steve Deering after taking over for David Jooss after spending 12 seasons on the sideline. Badger had to replace 11 seniors from a season ago, a team that went 15-4 and won a share of the Southern Conference title in 2020-2021.

Molly Deering led the Badgers with 7.0 points-per-game. Hannah Allen, a senior, averaged 6.0 rebounds per game followed Makayla Hayes with 5.4. Badger will only have to replace three seniors in Allen, Hailie Altergott and Jaiden Lauer heading into next year.

“We expect to bring back 11 players with tons of varsity minutes,” he said during the postgame interview. “The arrow is pointed up for Badger girls basketball. We’re going to get better, we get a full summer to work out, but for now we’re going to do some celebrating.”

