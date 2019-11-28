Girls basketball teams kick off season

The region’s girls basketball season got underway this past week, and all three local schools were in action to get started.

Badger

Badger’s girls basketball team kicked off the season with a pair of road trips down state Highway 50 to face Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Indian Trail.

First up was a Nov. 19 contest against Bradford, which the Badgers won handily 59-40.

Badger built up a sizable lead early on, and by halftime, they were up 30-10 on the Red Devils. The second half was more even, with Bradford having a slight edge 30-29.

A pair of forwards led the way to victory for the Badgers, as Macie Todd scored 17 points with 15 rebounds, and Camryn Johnston scored 17 points with seven rebounds. Point guard Ashlyn Welch had a well-rounded performance in the win, too, with nine points, six rebounds and eight steals.

The Badgers’ next game in Kenosha on Nov. 22 was a closer affair, but the road squad was able to come out on top again, beating Kenosha Indian Trail 55-52.

Kenosha had a small lead at halftime, leading 30-26. But Badger fought back in the second half to outscore the Hawks 29-22 to pick up the three-point victory.

