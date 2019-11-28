Girls basketball teams kick off season

The region’s girls basketball season got underway this past week, and all three local schools were in action to get started.
Badger
Badger’s girls basketball team kicked off the season with a pair of road trips down state Highway 50 to face Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Indian Trail.
First up was a Nov. 19 contest against Bradford, which the Badgers won handily 59-40.
Badger built up a sizable lead early on, and by halftime, they were up 30-10 on the Red Devils. The second half was more even, with Bradford having a slight edge 30-29.
A pair of forwards led the way to victory for the Badgers, as Macie Todd scored 17 points with 15 rebounds, and Camryn Johnston scored 17 points with seven rebounds. Point guard Ashlyn Welch had a well-rounded performance in the win, too, with nine points, six rebounds and eight steals.
The Badgers’ next game in Kenosha on Nov. 22 was a closer affair, but the road squad was able to come out on top again, beating Kenosha Indian Trail 55-52.
Kenosha had a small lead at halftime, leading 30-26. But Badger fought back in the second half to outscore the Hawks 29-22 to pick up the three-point victory.
Todd led the way offensively again, with 15 points and 10 rebounds, though Chloe Wright added a double-double as well with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Welch nearly had one of her own, with 10 points and nine steals.
Big Foot
Big Foot’s season got started Nov. 19 with an out-of-conference matchup in Lake Mills. The L-Cats were able to defend their home turf, winning 60-43.
The two teams played an even first half, heading into the break tied up 27-27. Lake Mills was able to pull away in the second half, though, outscoring the Chiefs 33-16 to claim their double-digit victory.
Lake Mills’ Julianna Wagner was an offensive force, leading both teams in scoring with 27 points. Big Foot was led by Lydia Larson, who scored 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Reagan Courier was not far behind with 10.
Three days later on Nov. 22, the Chiefs kicked off their Rock Valley Conference schedule with a road matchup against Whitewater. Big Foot’s offense had trouble finding its groove, and the Whippets picked up a 56-22 victory.
Kacie Carollo of Whitewater was the game’s top scorer, notching 20 points. Big Foot was led by Lindsay Paulsen with nine and Reagan Courier with eight.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs’ first game of the season also came on the road, when they traveled to face out-of-conference foe Monticello. The Bay was not able to pick up the win, as the Ponies won a 57-38 game.
It was close in the first half, with the Bay trailing only 21-18 at the break. But Monticello outscored the Dogs by 16 in the second half to clinch the contest.