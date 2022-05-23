Nicole Berning hired as the new Big Foot girls varsity basketball coach

Nicole Berning was officially board approved to be the new Big Foot girls varsity basketball coach on Monday, May 16. She was hired for the position just under a month ago.

“I started student teaching at Big Foot in 2019 and then immediately started working after I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater,” she said. “I have been coaching the past two years (assistant coach) and I love this school and I love this program. Even though it takes so much time, it does not even feel like it because I love it so much and I love being around the girls. It’s so much fun.”

Berning takes over for Erica Sarna, who spent just one season as the varsity girls head basketball coach.

She was a three-sport athlete in high school in the small town of Hazel Green. She admitted that she had a lot more success on the volleyball court than the basketball court. However, she hopes to change that from a coaching perspective.

“I have been coaching the basketball team the last two years and coached volleyball at the middle school this past fall,” she said. “I never had a successful career in basketball. I went to state in volleyball, so everyone assumes that I love volleyball so much more. But I have just always been so passionate about basketball and it’s something that my family and I have shared. Being here, I have a new found love for the game.”

Berning teaches business and information technology and computer science at the high school. This is her third year at the school and first full year as a full-time teacher.

“I student taught with Chad Roehl (business and computers teacher) in 2019,” she said. “I love it, it has been amazing. Big Foot is just kind of like a new home, especially since this is not my home. Everyone has taken me in and has made me feel comfortable.”

She said that she has not fully grasped that she is the head basketball coach and in charge yet, but she is excited for the opportunity.

“I’m just excited to work with the girls who are really passionate about the sport and make it a positive experience that they can remember,” she said.

She knows being successful in this position will take a lot of work from all involved, but it’s work she’s eager to get started with.

"I have had such positive feedback from the girls,” Berning said. “We are going to put in a lot more work in the summers and in the offseason, so hopefully that during the season we can be a little more competitive and get on the right track to start winning some games.”

The basketball team had an overall record of 7-18 this past season.

“I want to put out an aggressive team, but I want to put out a positive team,” she said. “I have been so blessed with such a kind group of girls these past two years and I would take that over all the talent in the world. I want to work on the aggressiveness, for sure, but more importantly I always want to have that positive teamwork aspect.”

