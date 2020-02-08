Reagan Courier breaks Big Foot's all-time basketball scoring record

WILMOT — Big Foot High School has a new name at the top of the record books, as Reagan Courier today broke the school's basketball career scoring mark with a 16-point performance against Wilmot.

Heading into today's game, the senior guard Courier had 1,222 points in her high school career — five behind former Big Foot boys basketball standout Logan Eischeid's 1,227 points, a record he set in 2019.

Courier's record-breaking shot came eight and a half minutes into the second half today, and she scored 10 more points in the remainder of the game to add to her new high-water mark of 1,238.

The Big Foot girls have four more regular-season games on their schedule this year.

This is not the first time Courier has broken new ground for the Chiefs basketball program.

On Feb. 19, 2019, she became the first junior to reach 1,000 points in a career. And earlier this season on Jan. 3, she surpassed her older sister Jordyn Courier's 1,104-point record to become the highest-ever Chiefs girls scorer.

Courier's 16-point effort against Wilmot today led the team in scoring, but Big Foot was not able to win the game, losing 65-48.

