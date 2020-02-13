Reagan Courier's four-year career leads to record-breaking night

WILMOT — As the culmination of her high school basketball days draws near, Big Foot senior Reagan Courier reached the pinnacle of her career Feb. 8 when she broke the school’s scoring record.
Heading into the game in Wilmot, Courier had scored 1,222 points in her illustrious career, sitting five points behind the 1,227-point record set by former Big Foot boys basketball standout Logan Eischeid in 2019.
With her 16 points in the game, Courier reached 1,238 to set a new record that will likely continue to grow with four games remaining in the regular season.
Her road to the overall school record featured multiple other milestone moments, like when she became the first junior in school history to reach 1,000 points in a career on Feb. 19, 2019. And earlier this season on Jan. 3, she surpassed her older sister Jordyn Courier’s 1,104-point record to become the highest-ever Chiefs girls scorer.
Things have not always gone smoothly in Reagan Courier’s quest for the top spot. In particular, her senior season included a bout of mononucleosis that forced her to miss a pair of games, as well as foot pain that she says has affected her ability to play.
However, she’s fought through those maladies to still play at a high level, averaging 13 points a game this year, even though that is not as high as her gaudier 17.5-points-a-game average from her junior year.
Courier came on strong in the past two games to beat the record, scoring a season-high 22 points on Feb. 6 against Edgerton and then 16 points against Wilmot. Those games have been some of her strongest this season, in part because she has been feeling a bit closer to full strength.
“What really helped on my part was that I got acupuncture on Wednesday,” Courier said. “I felt really good, and I felt more confident.”
It took more than just a few good games, though, for Courier to reach the level she has. With three older sisters who were basketball standouts, she has always been tagging along to practices, and eventually even playing on teams alongside her older sisters, which gave her a level of exposure to basketball that most other girls do not have.
“She was a beneficiary of having sisters and family involved in basketball ahead of her,” former Big Foot girls varsity basketball coach Rick Schoenbeck said.
Schoenbeck coached Courier during her freshman and sophomore seasons at the high school level, and he also coached teams previously that featured Reagan and her sister Payton throughout multiple years of youth leagues.
Despite the fact that Reagan was two years younger than Payton — and all of the girls they played alongside and against — she was still able to hold her own all the time.
“She played up a couple years as a small little player, but she was gutsy and got out there, was a tough player at that age,” Schoenbeck said.
By the time she got to high school, that experience playing against older, stronger and taller players allowed Reagan Courier to jump onto the varsity team right away as a freshman, which Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins said is essentially a requirement for a record-breaking career.
In her first two seasons, Courier was part of a pair of teams that were some of the most successful in Big Foot history. In her freshman year, the Chiefs won their second conference title in a row, and as a sophomore, Courier helped lead Big Foot to its best playoff run, with the first-ever girls basketball regional championship.
For Schoenbeck, who was the coach of those two squads, Courier fit perfectly into the fast-paced, high-scoring style of basketball he wanted them to play.
“She could go out and finish for us. She was fast, and then obviously, in the half-court set in the days I had her, she hit the three really well,” Schoenbeck said.
When current head coach Mike Dowden took over prior to Courier’s junior year, the offensive system changed slightly. But her scoring ability continued to shine, as she had her strongest statistical season in her junior year.
Dowden downplays his involvement in Courier’s development, praising her work ethic and drive for turning her into the player she is, rather than any play-calling he has done. However, he also points out that she has not made the journey to the top alone.
“You have to make shots, and that’s an individual thing, but it’s not a 1-on-5 game.,” Dowden said. “Compliment to her, but I think she’s had some pretty good teammates along the way.”
As an example, Dowden pointed to a sequence in the second half of Courier’s record-breaking game where teammate Lydia Larson set a screen that got Courier open while teammate Tess Gillingham passed her the ball for an easy three-pointer.
With four years of teammates, there were dozens of fellow Chiefs who did their part to lift Courier to the level she has reached. In turn, Collins hopes Courier has helped boost the next generation of Chiefs as well.
“She’s always been a leader, and that role model she is, I’m hoping the youth look up to that as much as her talent,” Collins said.
The historic run is not yet over for Courier, who has four more regular season games as well as the playoffs to continue to add to her record. Instead of hoping to pad her stats, Courier hopes that the group of girls can make a playoff run to keep playing together for just a bit longer.
“I want everyone to realize we’re not going to play with each other ever after this, so I want everyone to give it their all,” Courier said.