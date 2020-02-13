Reagan Courier's four-year career leads to record-breaking night

Despite the fact that Reagan was two years younger than Payton — and all of the girls they played alongside and against — she was still able to hold her own all the time.

“She played up a couple years as a small little player, but she was gutsy and got out there, was a tough player at that age,” Schoenbeck said.

By the time she got to high school, that experience playing against older, stronger and taller players allowed Reagan Courier to jump onto the varsity team right away as a freshman, which Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins said is essentially a requirement for a record-breaking career.

In her first two seasons, Courier was part of a pair of teams that were some of the most successful in Big Foot history. In her freshman year, the Chiefs won their second conference title in a row, and as a sophomore, Courier helped lead Big Foot to its best playoff run, with the first-ever girls basketball regional championship.

For Schoenbeck, who was the coach of those two squads, Courier fit perfectly into the fast-paced, high-scoring style of basketball he wanted them to play.

“She could go out and finish for us. She was fast, and then obviously, in the half-court set in the days I had her, she hit the three really well,” Schoenbeck said.