 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Season ends for girls basketball teams
alert top story

Season ends for girls basketball teams

{{featured_button_text}}
Welch

Badger senior Ashlyn Welch fights past an Elkhorn defender in the Elks' playoff win over Badger on Feb. 9.

 Andrew Tucker

The season came to a close for all three local girls basketball teams tonight. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay each lost their first round playoff matchups. 

Big Foot and Williams Bay both came into their games as underdogs, with fifth-seed Big Foot losing 55-34 to fourth-seed Delavan-Darien in Division 2 and fifth-seed Williams Bay falling 41-23 against fourth-seed Prairie School in Racine. 

The Badgers were the favorites on paper, earning a three seed, but the sixth-seeded Elkhorn Elks shocked Badger on their home court in a 54-40 contest.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Opening minutes from Williams Bay's win against Badger basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics