Season ends for girls basketball teams

The season came to a close for all three local girls basketball teams tonight.
Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay each lost their first round playoff matchups.
Big Foot and Williams Bay both came into their games as underdogs, with fifth-seed Big Foot losing 55-34 to fourth-seed Delavan-Darien in Division 2 and fifth-seed Williams Bay falling 41-23 against fourth-seed Prairie School in Racine.
The Badgers were the favorites on paper, earning a three seed, but the sixth-seeded Elkhorn Elks shocked Badger on their home court in a 54-40 contest.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
