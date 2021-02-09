Season ends for girls basketball teams

The season came to a close for all three local girls basketball teams tonight.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay each lost their first round playoff matchups.

Big Foot and Williams Bay both came into their games as underdogs, with fifth-seed Big Foot losing 55-34 to fourth-seed Delavan-Darien in Division 2 and fifth-seed Williams Bay falling 41-23 against fourth-seed Prairie School in Racine.

The Badgers were the favorites on paper, earning a three seed, but the sixth-seeded Elkhorn Elks shocked Badger on their home court in a 54-40 contest.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.