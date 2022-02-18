Watch now: Badger girls basketball battle, lose on senior night to Wetosha Central

A packed crowd showed up to the Badger High School gym on Thursday night, Feb. 17, to honor the small group of three seniors on the Badgers girls basketball team, but also watch the final regular season home game against Wetosha Central. Wetosha Central came into the game one win away from a school record for wins in a season and were able to set that record with a 54-32 victory over the Badgers.

The three Badger seniors included Hannah Allen, Halie Altergott and Jaiden Lauer.

“We didn’t get them a victory, but I feel we gave them a good send off and I appreciated everyone coming out,” Badger head coach Steve Deering said. “They’re certainly loved by their teammates and they each set an awesome example for us.”

Wetosha Central got out to an early 6-0 advantage within the first few minutes before Badger sophomore Lillian Vilarreal was able to get a steal and a fast break layup to go for their points of the game with 14:58 left in the first half.

From there, the Falcons team increased their lead to 13-2 before Badger sophomore Zoe Sheeks converted a pair of free-throws. Junior Devon Bland followed that up on the next two possessions with a two consecutive three-point makes from the corner to get the Badgers within four at 13-9. A free throw by Wetosha Central senior Riley Spencer and a three-pointer from fellow senior Elle Reynolds brought their lead back up to eight with just under seven minutes to go in the first.

In those final six minutes of the half, the Lady Falcons outscored Badger 10-5 with Badgers final five points coming on a three-pointer from freshman Ashlin Nottestad and a layup by junior Kate McKinney to head into the locker room down 27-14.

Allen got the first two points for either team in the second half on a pair of free-throws. But an and-1 by Wetosha Central junior Reese Rynberg on the next possession for the Falcons quickly led to another scoring run of 7-0.

Badger freshman Molly Deering got a three-pointer to fall Badger junior Kate McKinney got a contested layup to go. Wetosha Central senior Ki Anderson got another and-1 to go after she was fouled on a converted layup to stretch the Falcons lead to 19 at 39-20.

Vilarreal launched a three-pointer from the top of the key that got nothing but net with under 10 minutes to play in the game. Wetosha Central added 15 more points in the final nine minutes while Badger added nine. The Hawks added their new record-setting win total of 18 games in a season with their 22-ppoint victory.

With the loss, the Badgers closed out the regular season with an overall record of 11-13 and 5-9 in the Southern Lakes Conference. But the season isn’t over for Badger, with at least one game guaranteed in the WIAA regionals on Friday, Feb. 25 at Kenosha Indian Trail beginning at 7 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to the regional game and we’re going to put everything into it,” Deering said. “This game kind of got away from us, but they’re a great team. We’ll get them next year.”

Vilarreal led all Badger scorers with seven points. Bland had six, Molly Deering had four while Nottestad and freshman Payton Hayes had three. Junior Bella Cruz, McKinney, Makayla Hayes and Allen all had two points.

Ryneberg led her team with 14 points. Anderson and Reynolds each had nine while seniors Evie Hinze and Maggie Kimpler both had six. Junior Taya Witt and senior Sami Wenberg also added one basket a piece on a two-point make.

Other scores:

Girls: Palmyra-Eagle 68, Williams Bay 28.

