Watch now: Badger girls basketball defeats Big Foot in season opener

While Big Foot outscored Badger in the second half, the 15-point lead held by the Badgers at the end of the first half was too much to overcome for the Chiefs.

Badger moved to 1-0 on the season with a 44-31 victory Tuesday night, Nov. 16, at Big Foot High School. It was the 2021-2022 season opener of non-conference play for both teams.

Sydney Wilson, a 6’0 junior forward for the Chiefs opened the game with a layup to get the first points on the board.

After Badger tied things up with senior Hannah Allen and junior Kyleigh Freeman each hitting one of their two respective free throws, Big Foot senior guard Lydia Larson weaved through the Badger defense for a layup to retake the lead of 4-2.

That lead was brief for the Chiefs, however, with Big Foot not being able to regain the lead the rest of the game after a pair of successful free throws by Freeman made it 7-5.

It was a slow start on offense for both teams, with neither reaching double digits in points until under the 10 minute mark in the first half.

But things did begin to click for the Badgers late in the first half, as they went on a 12-0 run that started with a corner three-pointer made by freshman Ashlin Nottestad off the inbound.

Another inbound play resulted in a converted three-pointer by sophomore Lillian Villarreal to go up 21-10. The lead for the Badgers got all the way up 17 before Larson was able to stop the run by converting on one of two free throws to make it 27-11.

At the end of the first half, Badger held a 28-13 lead.

Wilson came out of the second half the same way she started the game for the Chiefs by hitting not just one, but two layups to bring them within 11 of the lead. That lead was briefly shrunk again when Larson drained a three-pointer after Allen converted one of two free-throws for Badger.

Back up 10, Badger sophomore Vanessa Cruz went on a fast break, converting the and-one. The next possession for the Badgers, junior Bella Cruz, all 5’2 of her, drove into the crowded lane of taller defenders, hitting a floater to go up 34-20.

Momentum seemed to be shifting towards Big Foot near the end of the game after Larson hit another three-pointer to bring the Chiefs back within nine. But with time not on their side and another converted and-one attempt by Allen all but sealed the Badgers first win of the 2021-2022 season and the first win for head coach Steve Deering, the first as the new varsity head man.

“We got a young, inexperienced team, but I think they brought a lot of energy,” he said. “We played 13 players who are going to come at you and give whatever we got. It was fun.”

Allen led the Badgers in scoring with 12 points. Freeman had eight points with Bella Cruz and Nottestad each adding six. Villarreal had four, Vanessa Cruz had three, Junior Devon Bland had two, and senior Halie Altergott had two.

Larson led all Chiefs scorers with 13. Wilson had six and senior Hailey Bauman had four. Sophomore Addie Larson, senior Sarah Frederick, senior Sydney Leuck and sophomore Estella Harvey each had two points.

Badger will be taking on Kenosha Bradford for their home opener Tuesday, Nov. 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

Big Foot (0-1) will be back at home Friday, Nov. 19 against East Troy. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

