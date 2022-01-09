Watch now: Badger girls basketball defeats Williams Bay in Nottestad’s homecoming

Despite a low-scoring first half by both teams that ended in a tie, the Lake Geneva Badgers rallied for 29 points in the second half to defeat Williams Bay 40-23 in a non-conference game Saturday, Jan. 8, at Williams Bay High School.

Badger assistant coach Troy Nottestad was once again back in the head coaching role for the game, which made it that much sweeter of a homecoming having coached the Williams Bay boys basketball team the previous 19 seasons.

“It’s great to be back,” he said. You know I had a lot of former players and parents came up to me and hugged me. It was fun. It is a little different being on the other bench, it was a little different looking up at the scoreboard and looking at guests. But I enjoyed it, it was a fun day.”

It was a bit of a slow start on offense for both teams with no score in the game until Badger sophomore Makayla Hayes got the first point on the board with a free-throw at the 15:00 minute mark in the first half. Williams Bay, who also had a bit of scoring drought, got a pair of buckets to fall on a layup by sophomore AnnMarie Cates and a three-pointer by junior Morgan Bronson to take a 5-1 lead with 12:30 left in the half.

Badger got their second point of the game on another free-throw by junior Bella Cruz with just over nine minutes to go. On the very next possession for the Badgers, Bella Cruz got back to the charity stripe where she connected on both her free-throws to bring them back within one.

Badger senior Halie Altergott tied the game at 5-5 with around six minutes left. Junior Kyleigh Freeman put the Badgers back on top when she connected on a pair of free-throws on their next possession. That lead briefly increased to 11-5 before Williams Bay closed out the half on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 11-11.

Badger’s offense began to click in the second half, which began on a layup by Hayes that came on an inbound pass to once again take the lead, a lead that they would hold the remainder of the game. That started a 13-0 run by the Badgers that was halted by a mid-range jump shot by Williams Bay senior Vinny Robbins.

Badger got out to a 31-13 lead before Cates connected on a corner three-point shot with under seven minutes to play. However, the Badgers outscored Williams Bay in the second half 29-12 to earn their eighth win of the season.

“We struggled to score in the first half and that was partly because of the play by Williams Bay. They played physical,” Nottestad said. “This was a good game for us, you know where Williams Bay played physical and made us work a little harder on the offensive end to score. The second half we adjusted a little bit, made a few more baskets, but hats off to (Williams Bay) Coach Mike Dowden and the Bulldogs. They played real hard today.”

While losing is never the outcome you hope for as a coach, it’s safe to say Dowden agreed with Nottestad’s assessment of his team.

“I said at halftime that I thought that was the hardest first half our girls have played all season,” he said. “To be honest with you, for the most part in the second half we played hard too. You can’t fault the energy in that regard. The energy was really, really good, I liked the intensity and I liked the effort.”

Dowden hopes that energy level continues into their upcoming games because he believes while it may not show up in the win column every time, his team is beginning to put it all together.

“Now it’s about being able to take that level of energy, intensity and effort and take the next step,” he said. “I think our girls are starting to figure out what they have to do to win, be successful and how hard they have to play to be successful on the basketball court.”

Hayes led the Badgers in scoring with nine points. Freeman finished with seven, senior Hannah Allen had six, Deering had five and junior Bella Cruz had four. Sophomore Zoe Sheeks, junior Devon Bland, sophomore Vanessa Cruz and freshman Payton Hayes each had two points. Altergott added one point.

Cates had seven points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Junior Margaret Higgins had six, Bronson and freshman Lacey Silverman each had four. Robbins finished with two points.

Other scores:

Boys: Darlington 60, Big Foot 45.

