Watch now: Badger girls basketball dominates Racine Park in non-conference game

A strong shooting night along with staunch defense led the way to a dominant victory by the Lake Geneva Badgers over the Racine Park Panthers 71-35 on Monday night, Feb. 7, at Badger High School.

71 points was the highest point total scored by the Badgers all season.

Badger senior Hannah Allen got to the free-throw line early and often, scoring the first two points for the Badgers and totaling 12 points, leading her team. But the Panthers kept it close for the first few minutes, taking an early 10-8 lead with several made buckets by junior Grace Betker and freshman Daneria Gillespie.

That lead for Racine Park was brief, however, as Badger freshman Ashlin Nottestad drained a three-pointer to retake the lead of 11-10 on a permanent basis with 12:17 left in the half, one of her two from downtown in the first. The Badgers defense only allowed the Panthers to score four more points in the final 12 minutes while Badger scored 27 on the offensive end in that time frame. At the half, Badger had a comfortable 24-point lead of 38-14.

Shots continued to fall in the second half for the Badgers. After a quick basket by Racine Park freshman My’Asia Bostick, Allen scored the next four points for the Badgers on back-to-back layups.

While the Panthers had a much improved offense in the second half, scoring 21 points, Badger got more aggressive. Three drives into the lane by sophomore Lillian Villarreal led to points around taller defenders, players consistently finding back cuts for easy layups, making four of their seven total three-pointers in the game, and scoring 33 points in the second half. Nottestad hit her third three-pointer of the game in the second, while freshman Payton Hayes, senior Halie Altergott and freshman Molly Deering each hit one from beyond the arc.

Racine Park remains winless on the season at 0-16.

To say it was a bounce back game for the Badgers coming off a 91-23 loss to Union Grove back on Friday, Feb. 4 would be an understatement for Badger head coach Steve Deering.

“It was a great team effort. I thought the unselfishness was great with passing the ball up the court and our post players were running great up the court looking for the ball,” he said. “You’d be surprised that when the ball goes through that red rim, it feels like it gets bigger and bigger. We needed this.”

Allen was the not the only Badger in double figures as Nottestad had 11 and Villarreal finished with 10, six of which came in the second half. Altergott and junior Kyleigh Freeman each had seven and freshman Molly Deering had six. Senior Jaiden Lauer and junior Kate McKinney each had four, Hayes had three and sophomores Zoe Sheeks and Vanessa Cruz both had two. Junior Bella Cruz also had two and sophomore Makayla Hayes finished with one.

Betker led the Panthers in scoring with 14 followed by Gillespie with 12. Bostick had four, sophomore Marissa Espinosa had three and junior Julia Keeran two.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boys: Badger 41, Whitewater 39.

Girls: Dodgeland 68, Williams Bay 23.

