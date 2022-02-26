Watch now: Badger girls basketball ends season with loss to Kenosha Indian Trail in regional game

A competitive first half with plenty of fouls kept things relatively close for a while, but the Kenosha Indian Trail girls basketball team was able to hold-off the upset minded Lake Geneva Badgers with a 60-44 regional game win on Friday night, Feb. 25, at Kenosha Indian Trail High School.

“We knew that Badger wasn’t going to go away and give us this win,” Kenosha Indian Trail head coach Charles Basaldua said. “I liked the effort that they gave tonight,” he said. “It’s just nice knowing that I can go 13 deep on the bench and know that we can get the job done.”

Kenosha Indian Trail lost to Franklin 50-31 in their second game of the WIAA Regional Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Kenosha Indian Trail 6’2 senior forward Grace Peltier got the first two points on the board for either team on a mid-range jumper to begin the game. Sophomore Adrianna Gonzalez got a layup to fall on their next possession coming off an assist by senior guard Lauryn Johnson to take an early 4-0 lead out of the gate.

Badger junior Kyleigh Freeman drove the baseline and got a layup to go for the Badgers first points. Three straight layups by Macey Gandee stretched their lead to 10-2. Badger freshman Payton Hayes drained a corner three-point shot on their next offensive possession. Following the bucket from Hayes, Peltier got her eighth straight point for her team on a put-back layup.

Badger freshman Molly Deering scored four consecutive points her team, one on a free-throw and three from the corner to get them within four points of the lead with around 11 minutes to play in the half.

Kenosha Indian Trail junior Lauren Andrews connected on her first of three buckets in the half from beyond the arc on their next possession. But the Hayes’ sisters went on a mini 4-0 run of their own on a layup from sophomore Makayla Hayes and a floater in the lane from Payton Hayes to get them as close as three points away from the lead at 15-12 with just under five minutes to play in the half.

In those final four minutes of the half, the Hawks went on a 15-8 run to close out the half with a 12-point advantage up 32-20.

“We got sloppy in the first half,” Basaldua said. “We fouled way too much and that kind of got us out of the game. But Badger did a nice job of wearing us down a little bit, forcing to us to make mistakes because we were tired.”

Basaldua noted that he talked to his team at halftime about making adjustments and that seem to have worked in the second half.

After a pair of converted free-throws by Badger junior Kyleigh Freeman and one by senior Hannah Allen, Peltier made two consecutive layups followed by a fast break layup from Gonzalez. That led to a 9-0 run by the Hawks before Molly Deering floated one in from short range to halt the run with 11:54 remaining in the game down 47-25.

Kenosha Indian Trail senior guard Lauryn Johnson got a steal resulting in a fast break layup later in the half to give them a 24-point lead of 54-30 with 4:47 left to go. In that final 4:47 of the game and their season, Badger outscored the Hawks 14-6 that included back-to-back three-point makes by senior Hailie Altergott and Molly Deering.

“Even though the scoreboard didn’t show it, I think we had fun playing,” Badger head coach Steve Deering said. “It’s a capsule of our year that we come into each game with so much grit, tenacity and we’re down by whatever, we’re still getting after it on the floor.”

Deering, who has been around the game of basketball for a long time, was in his first season as the head coach of varsity and he admitted that nobody expected his team to reach 11 wins (11-14) given with the lack of varsity experience on the team coming into the season.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to coach them,” he said. “Props to Kenosha Indian Trail. They got a lot of offensive rebounds, they held their own on the glass and that was probably a difference maker. I thought our defense was ok, but those second chance shots kind of broke our back. But it didn’t break our spirit and we can’t wait for next year to start already.”

Other Regional games

Friday, Feb. 25

Girls: Lake Mills 59. Big Foot 17. Big Foot finishes the season with an overall record of 7-16 on the year under first year head coach Erica Sarna, a five game improvement from 2020-2021.

