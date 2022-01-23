Watch now: Badger girls basketball loses in hard fought game with Kenosha Bradford

In their second game in less than 24 hours, the Badger girls basketball team kept things close in the first half to stay within three points of the Kenosha Bradford lead, but the Red Devils followed up with a 31-point second half to come away with the 68-54 non-conference win.

Kenosha Bradford used their size advantage throughout the game with two 6’0 ft. athletes in juniors Naveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer. Thomas, who led her team in points with 26, got the first two points of the game with a layup followed by another layup from sophomore Angela Parker to take the quick 4-0 lead.

Badger junior Kyleigh Freeman responded after a few empty possessions with a corner 3-point make at the 15:37 mark. Kenosha Bradford sophomore Iyanna Green traded Freeman’s 3-pointer with one of her own on the other end. After Badger senior Hannah Allan converted one of two free-throws, Green hit a mid-range jumper to go up 9-4. But Badger continued to battle back. Freshman Ashlin Nottestad made a 3-point shot from the corner to get them back within two.

Down 11-9, Badger senior Halie Altergott was able to tie it up at 11-11 on a fast break layup that resulted in a called timeout from Kenosha Bradford head coach Nicole Ferrille. Following the timeout, Badger captured their first lead of the game after a two-point make by senior Jaiden Lauer go up 13-11. After a couple ties and traded leads, Badger got out a 21-17 advantage after a brief 4-0 run after a pair of buckets from sophomores McKayla Hayes and Vanessa Cruz. However, a 14-7 run to close out the first half in the final six minutes by Kenosha Bradford led to a 31-28 lead at the end of the first half. Badger sophomore Lillian Villarreal drained corner 3-point shot as time expired to keep them in the game.

Kenosha Bradford came out of the locker room for the second half, going on 20-1 run, with 17 of the combined points coming from Thomas and Farmer before a made free-throw by Freeman and a floater from Badger freshman Molly Deering to bring the score to 51-34.

Thomas got the next seven points to fall for her team before Molly Deering drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with about six minutes left in the game. Deering hit another 3-pointer a minute or so to bring Kenosha Bradford’s lead down to 23 at 63-40.

With the game all but settled in favor of Kenosha Bradford getting their 10th win of the season, Badger wasn’t done. What was a 24-point lead for the Red Devils with under a minute to play was quickly brought down to 14. Nottestad and Altergott hit back-to-back 3-pointers followed by two makes by Molly Deering and Villarreal to close out the game on a 10-0 run in the final 30 seconds.

“We battled,” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said. “Our team is so gutsy and they work so hard. I’m so proud of them. We were down 15 or 20 and they were stilling battling. There’s not any other team I’d want to coach. Results may not be showing up on the scoreboard, but we’re a young team and we’re getting somewhere.”

Molly Deering lead the Badgers in points with 17 with 11 of those points coming in the second half. Nottestad had eight, Altergott and Allen each had seven and Villarreal finished with five. Freeman had four while Cruz and sophomore Zoe Sheeks each had two.

To go along with Thomas’s 26 points, Farmer finished with 16. Green had seven, Parker and junior Haley Christensen each had six and sophomore Sydnee Quinn had three. Freshman Te’Lisha Brown had two and juniors Claire Kobal and Kaela Reuter each added one-point from the free-throw line.

Badger moves to 8-8 so far on the season with their next game coming against Janesville Craig beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Weekly scores from around Walworth County

Monday, Jan. 17

Girls: Mukwonogo 59, Badger 34.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Boys: Big Foot 78, Clinton 36.

Boys: Badger 80, Milwaukee Reagan 43.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Girls: Whitewater 48, Big Foot 38.

Friday, Jan. 21

Boys: Evansville 45, Big Foot 21.

Girls: Wilmot 50, Badger 45.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Boys: Cambria-Friesland 55, Williams Bay 48.

Boys: Badger 72, Wilmot 69.

