Watch now: Badger girls basketball opens first conference game with a win

A strong defensive second half by the Badger girls including some clutch free-throws led the way to a 47-40 win over Burlington on Tuesday night, Dec. 7, at Badger High School. This was Badger’s first Southern Lakes conference win and third win of the 2021-2022 season.

Burlington got on the board first around the 17-minute mark with a pair of free-throws by senior guard Anika Preusker. That early lead was brought to 4-0 after a layup by junior guard Aleah Reesman. Badger was quick to tie it up at 4-4 after a layup by 6’0 sophomore Makayla Hayes followed by a turnover by Burlington that resulted in a layup by sophomore Vanessa Cruz.

Pruesker drained a three-point shot on the other end, but Badger freshman Molly Deering responded with a three-pointer of her own to tie the game for the second time early on in the game. After Burlington forward Bella Stoughton retook the lead with a two-point make, Badger senior captain Hannah Allen converted an and-one to once again give Badger the lead of 10-9 with just under 12 minutes to play in the first half.

That make by Allen started a 13-0 run by the Badgers before Stoughton got another bucket to go in to make it 20-11. Burlington battled back with a mini 9-0 run of their own to get within one point of the lead. Burlington never retook the lead in the first half, but tied it two more times before the buzzer sounded, ending the first half with 26-26 tie.

Badger sophomore Lillian Villarreal took over in the second half scoring 11 of her 13 points. She opened the scoring for the Badgers in the second half with a steal resulting in a fast break for a quick layup.

Burlington sophomore forward Kayla Warner tied things up again at 28-28, but Badger began to take control. Deering got a shot to fall on the very next possession to retake a 30-28 lead, a lead that seemed at risk throughout the second half, but was never squandered. Late free-throws by Villarreal and freshman Payton Hayes would ultimately seal the seven-point win for the Badgers. Badger shot 65% of the free throw line on 23 attempts. Villarrreal had 12 of those 23 free throws, making nine of them.

“This game was a wrestling match. Burlington is a great team,” Badger head coach Steve Deering said. “We knew it was going to kind to be a race track out there.”

There were five total ties in the game with only one lead change in Badger’s favor.

“Lilly (Villareal) stepped up, she did awesome,” Deering said. “She put the team on her shoulders for a little while and finished it off. We also had some key defensive rebounds, and when they put a little pressure on us, without practice we inbounded the ball well and made some free throws. It was all them, for sure.”

Villarreal led the Badgers in scoring with 13. Junior Kyleigh Freeman had eight, Molly Deering and Allen each had seven. Payton Hayes and Vanessa Cruz finished with three while senior Bella Cruz, Makayla Hayes and junior Devon Bland each had two.

Pruesker led Burlington with 10 points. Juniors Ella Clapp and Brooke Wright each had seven. Warner and junior Bella SanFelippo each had six with Reesman and Stoughton adding two points.

Badger (3-1) will take on another in-conference opponent Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11 against Delevan-Darien, at Delavan-Darien High School. The game is set to begin at 1 p.m. Burlington (3-3) will be back on their home court Thursday, Dec. 9 to battle it out with Wilmot beginning at 7 p.m.

Scores from around Walworth County:

Girls: Deerfield 61, Williams Bay 17.

Girls: Edgerton 63, Big Foot 20.

Boys: Williams Bay 68, Parkview 52.

Boys: Badger 77, Waukesha North 73.

