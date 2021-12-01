Watch now: Big Foot defeats Williams Bay for second consecutive win

The Big Foot girls basketball team, coming off a 42-40 win over Whitewater back on Nov. 23, secured their second straight win, defeating Williams Bay 66-24 Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Williams Bay High School.

Big Foot got out to a hot start shooting the ball, going on a 14-0 run to begin the game. Williams Bay got their first point on a free throw by junior forward Evelyn Hamberg with 12:21 remaining in the first half. Shortly after the free throw, Big Foot senior guard Lydia Larson got a turnover to go on a fast break for an easy layup, which prompted another 14-0 run by the Chiefs. Down 28-1, Williams Bay senior Vinny Robbins got the second point on the board for the Bulldogs with 3:04 remaining in the half.

In those final three minutes, however, the Bulldogs shots began to fall. Three consecutive three-pointers by junior guard Margaret Higgins, sophomore AnnMarie Cates and junior Morgan Bronson brought the Bulldogs to double digits in points. Trailing 26 points with a few minutes remaining in the half was quickly brought down to 32-15 to close out the half after a 13-4 run by the Bulldogs.

What was a promising ending to the first half for Williams Bay was quickly evaporated by 20 unanswered points by the Chiefs to open the second half. Higgins got the first two points for Williams Bay with 11:14 left in the second half after a fast break resulting in a layup while being fouled. Big Foot outscored Williams Bay 34-9 in the second half to earn a 42-point win.

“We did a really good job,” Big Foot head coach Erica Sarna said. “My goal is to improve every game with those little things. Even though we might be ahead, we were still working on what we needed to do to get better.”

This the Chiefs second win of the season, already one more than last year’s win total.

“I’m proud of the girls. We are one team,” Sarna said. “I’m proud of them and everyone got to play. We played a good game.”

This was Williams Bay head coach Mike Dowden’s first opportunity to face off against his former team and players where he was the Big Foot head coach the previous three seasons.

“I told them last spring when I decided to leave and take this job that I still want them to do well and I still want them to do the best that they can,” he said. “They played well, they had a lot of energy, so on a personal level I’m proud of them.”

Now the coach of the Bulldogs, two games in with a record of 0-2, Dowden remains positive.

“Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, but they brought a lot of energy and they were excited for the game,” he said. “There’s a million ways to win a basketball game. We’re trying to do it a certain way and now we’ll learn how to get to that. Some nights are good, some nights are not and tonight we ran into a buzz saw.”

Larson led Big Foot in scoring with 25 points. Lueck finished with 12 and sophomore Addie Larson had eight points. Senior Ashley Ritchey and senior Adalynn Quackenbush each had five points. Junior Sydney Wilson had four, senior Hailey Bauman had three while junior Olivia Patek and senior Sarah Frederick both had two.

Higgins led the Bulldogs with nine points. Cates finished with seven and senior captain Vinny Robbins had six points. Hamberg finished with two points, both of which came from the free throw line.

Big Foot (2-2) will be back at home after a quick two-game road trip Thursday, Dec. 2 against Jefferson beginning at 7 p.m. Williams Bay will take on Parkview Thursday, Dec. 2 back on their home court before hitting the road for two straight away games.

Boys basketball scores from around Walworth County:

Big Foot (1-1) 57, Evansville 37.

This was their first win over Evansville since 2010. Big Foot senior forward Gus Foster led his team in scoring with 19 points. Senior Tyler Wilson had 14 and junior guard Eli Gerdes finished with nine points. Junior forward Evan Penniman and senior Alex Schmitz each had four, senior Joey Schmitz had three, while sophomore Hudson Torrez and senior Dyllon Pruessing each had two.

Richmond-Burton 62, Williams Bay (0-1) 35

