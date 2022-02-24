Watch now: Big Foot girls basketball season rolls on with regional win over Racine St. Catherine

It was a very efficient night on the offensive end of the floor for the Big Foot girls basketball team. The night included 10 three-point makes, 14 two-pointers and 15 made free-throws in route to their 73-37 WIAA Regional game win over Racine St. Catherine on Wednesday night, Feb. 23, at Big Foot High School.

Big Foot’s 36-point margin of victory and their 73-point total was the largest all season. Coming into the game, Big Foot averaged 26 points-per-game.

“We shot the ball really well,” Big Foot girls basketball head coach Erica Sarna said. “We got 73 points in that one as a full team.”

All 11 players saw game action for the Chiefs.

After Big Foot opened the game with three straight points all by way of the free-throw line, Racine St. Catherine senior Heavenly Griffin drained a three-pointer to tie things up early at 3-3. On the next two offensive possessions for Big Foot, senior guard Sydney Lueck hit back-to-back three-point shots to go up 9-5. Griffin once again hit a three on the other end to get them back within one.

A pair of layups by both teams kept things close before Sydney Lueck drained her third three-point make with 10:43 left to go in the first half. That three-pointer led to 15-2 run by Big Foot within the next five minutes capped off by a fast break layup by Sydney Lueck off an assist by senior guard Lydia Larson to increase their lead to 27-12 before Racine St. Catherine’s head coach Lindsey Bollmann called a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, Racine St. Catherine sophomore forward Emmerson Davidovic made a three-pointer followed by a layup from junior forward Arianna Jones. Big Foot sophomore forward Addie Larson converted on a layup before sophomore forward Lizzie Lueck got a mid-range bank shot from the corner to fall. A late three-point make by senior guard Ashley Ritchey and mid-range jump shot by junior guard Olivia Patek stretched their lead to a comfortable 13-point advantage at the end of the first half.

What appeared to a be a comfortable 13-point lead at the end of the first only widened throughout the second half with many more shots falling and a defense that held the Angels offense to just 11 points in the final 18 minutes.

A layup by Sydney Lueck got the Chiefs going early in the half after a pair of made free-throws by Racine St. Catherine sophomore guard Angelina Ortiz and Griffin. But with only two points scored with just over four minutes into the half, Sarrna called a timeout up 11 with 13:16 left to go. The timeout seemed to light a fire under the Chiefs the final 12 minutes.

Four consecutive made free-throws by Lizzie Lueck and Lydia Larson before senior forward Adalynn Quackenbush continued the hot streak for the Chiefs from beyond the arc with a three-point make from the top of the key to bring their lead to 50-31 with 9:27 left in the game.

In those final nine minutes of the opening round of the WIAA Regionals, the Chiefs outscored the Angels 23-6 with the last bucket of the night coming on a layup by Ritchey to seal the victory and their seventh win of the season.

“I’m proud of my girls,” Sarna said. “We’re showing improvement at the right time. We had a great night here on home court and it was a lot of fun.”

Lydia Larson led all scorers with 21 points. Sydney Lueck was not far behind with 20 points. Quackenbush was the third Big Foot player to score in double figures with 12. Junior guard Olivia Patek and Ritchey both had five, Lizzy Lueck had four while sophomore forward Addie Larson and senior Hailey Bauman each had three.

Griffin led her team with 14 points. Sophomore Aniesa Neave had seven, Ortiz had six and Green finished with four. Senior guard Emily Monosa, junior guard Katelyn Gordon and Davidonic all had two points.

Big Foot will take on Lake Mills (18-5) on Friday, Feb. 25.

Other regional games

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Girls: Kenosha St. Joseph 67, Williams Bay 20. Williams Bay finishes off their season with an overall record of 5-20.

