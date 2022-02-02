Watch now: Efficient night on the defensive end leads Badger girls basketball over Delavan-Darien

It may have been a slow start offensively for both teams Tuesday night on the court in the Southern Lakes Conference contest, but it was the defense that came through for the Lake Geneva Badgers, leading them to a 39-23 victory over the Delavan Comets on Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at Badger High School.

The Badgers won their first matchup against the Comets 48-38 back on Dec. 11, 2021.

Badger senior Hannah Allen got the first two points on the board for her team at the 15:56 mark of the first half, converting on a pair of free-throws. Delavan-Darien junior Rylee Crull got a layup to fall on the other end to tie the game up at 2-2 with 14:22 left.

Badger went on a 9-0 run following the bucket by Crull, all starting with a corner 3-point make by Badger freshman Ashlin Nottestad. A pair of layups by freshman Molly Deering and senior Halie Altergott closed out the run before Crull drained a mid-range jumper to stop their scoring drought. Badger sophomore Vanessa Cruz hit a bank shot from mid-range on the other end before Allen connected on another layup to increase their lead to nine at 13-4.

Crull scored all eight points for the Comets in the first half, the other four coming in the final three minutes of the half. Badger added three more points in the half with a free-throw by Cruz and a floater in the lane by Deering to head into the locker room with a 16-8 lead.

Crull picked up right where she left off in the first, continuing to do it all for her team. She opened the Comets first possession of the second with a layup followed by a pair of free-throws. She scored all 10 points for her team until freshman Addison Stallings connected on a layup with 14:11 remaining in the game.

But the Badgers continued to make shots and keep the Comets offense in check throughout the half, increasing their lead to 16 with just over two minutes to go in the game.

Delavan-Darien went on a 5-0 run after a 3-pointer by junior Amelia Gonzalez and a layup from Stallings on a fast break after a turnover with just over four minutes to play.

Badger head coach Steve Deering called a timeout with 3:59 left to get his team to regroup and it worked. Molly Deering got a pass off the opening inbound following the timeout and drained a 3-pointer to close out her night with 15 points, leading her team. Badger senior Jaiden Lauer had the final basket for the Badgers, sealing the 16-point victory.

“It was an awesome team effort. Anybody that had sneakers on that was out there gave 110%,” Steve Deering said. “I think we’re pretty decent on defense, so if we make a few baskets that’s what makes the difference.”

This win for the Badgers halts a seven game losing streak.

“This time a year it can be a little tough and a drag sometimes,” he said. “It was nice to crack that egg and get the monkey off our backs.”

Allen and Nottestad each had six points for the Badgers behind Deering’s 15. Junior Kyleigh Freeman had three, while Altergott, junior Kate McKinney and Lauer all had two points.

Crull led the Comets with scoring 14 of her team’s 23 points. Stallings had six and Gonzalez had three.

Scores from around Walworth County

Monday, Jan. 31

Boys: Turner 70, Badger 65.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Boys: Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35.

Boys: Williams Bay 69, Parkview 49.

Girls: Turner 60, Williams Bay 32.

