Watch now: Larson opens the game with three-pointer, but Big Foot girls basketball falls to Evansville in the second half

Big Foot managed to hold the lead for much of the first half until the end, but Evansville was able to find their rhythm offensively in the second half to ultimately get the 45-24 win over the Big Foot Chiefs on Tuesday night, Feb. 8, at Big Foot High School.

The game began with a corner three-point make by Big Foot senior Lydia Larson, who head coach Erica Sarna’s calls the “workhorse.” On the ensuing possession for Evansville, Lydia Larson broke up a pass, got the steal and went on the fast break for a layup. Fellow senior Sydney Leuck converted another layup to quickly take a 7-0 lead early in the game.

But the Blue Devils got the next couple baskets to go, a three-pointer from senior Sydney Hazzard and a layup by junior Maria Messling to make it 7-5. But as the Chiefs felt the pressure, Lydia Larson briefly let all that go by making another three-pointer before Evansville head coach Tony Wiemiller was forced to call a timeout with 12:09 left in the half.

Coming out of the timeout, Evansville got to the free-throw line on the next three possessions making four of their six shots to bring the score to 12-9 with 7:27 left. Evansville sophomore Emma Vogl converted a layup to bring the Blue Devils within one.

Lydia Larson was able to convert both her free-throws before Messling once again used her 6’0 ft. frame down low in the post to get the layup to keep them within one. Lydia Larson responded once again with a steal and an easy layup with 3:56 to go to increase their lead back up to three. Vogl was finally able to able to tie things up at the free-throw line with 2:00 minutes left in the half. Evansville did get their first lead of the game with less the two minutes left on a converted free-throw by sophomore Chinna Hermanson. Lydia Larson made her final free-throw of the half to head into the locker room all tied up at 17-17.

It was a tale of two halves for both teams as Evansville came out firing and making shots in the second half while foul trouble continued for the Chiefs. A layup by Messling, one made free-throw by Hermanson and a corner three-point make by Hazzard began to break the game open. That all started a 13-0 run by the Blue Devils to begin the half before Larson got a floater to fall in the lane with 11:25 left in the Rock Valley conference matchup. Big Foot sophomore Addie Larson got first points of the night on the next possession for Big Foot after getting three offensive rebounds and finally getting the layup to go.

Down 37-21, Addie Larson found the basket again a mid-range bank shot with 7:37 left to play. Big Foot only scored one more point in the final seven and a half minutes on a made free-throw by Addie Larson late in the game. Evansville added eight points in that time frame to earn themselves the 21-point victory.

“We got ourselves in foul trouble and its free shots for them,” Sarna said. “But I’m very proud of my girls. The first half was a team that was showing improvement and I’m very proud of them. We’re just going to keep improving in the final few games we have left in the season.”

Lydia Larson finished with a team high 14 points. Addie Larson had five, senior Ashley Ritchey had three and Sydney Leuck had two.

Messling led the Blue Devils in points with 15. Sophomore Ava Brandenburg had nine, Hazard had six and Vogl finished with five. Junior Molly Hanson, sophomore Chelsea Dushek and Hermanson each tallied three points. Sophomore Finley Baumberger had one.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Girls: Madison Country Day 40, Williams Bay 37.

Boys: Williams Bay 48, Dodgeland 32.

