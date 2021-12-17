Watch now: Williams Bay girls basketball wins third in row, defeats Madison Country Day by 11

The Williams Bay girls basketball team was all tied up at the end of the first half, but a strong shooting performance in the second half led the way to a 38-27 victory over Madison Country Day Thursday night, Dec. 17, at Williams Bay High School.

Madison Country Day junior guard Gretchen Fan got the first points on the board for either team with a layup within the first couple minutes of the game. Williams Bay responded on the other end on an inbound pass by freshman guard Lacey Silverman to sophomore AnnMarie Cates underneath the basket for an uncontested layup. The next few possessions each team traded baskets to make it 6-6.

On the next offensive possession for Williams Bay, Madison Country senior forward Ella Whinney stole the ball to go on the fast break for a layup. That led to an 8-0 run by the Prairie Hawks capped off by a two-point basket by junior guard Ella Whiffen.

Williams Bay junior guard Morgan Bronson drained a three-pointer to stop the run by the Prairie Dogs setting up a quick comeback for the Bulldogs. Cates got her second basket of the game to bring the score within three points. Bronson followed that up with a mid-range jumper from just inside the three-point arc to come within one resulting in a timeout taken by Madison Country Day head coach Allison Dickman with 3:33 left in the first half.

After the ensuing timeout, Silverman hit one of two free-throws to tie things up at 14-14. Fan got the line on the other end and hit one of two free-throws to quickly retake the lead. Bronson hit her second three-pointer of the first half, this time a bank shot, to go up 17-14 with 29.7 seconds left in the half. With time winding down, Madison Country Day sophomore guard Hannah Hallick launched a successful three-pointer over the Bulldogs defender to go into the half all tied up at 17 apiece.

Williams Bay came out firing in the second half. The first two points came by way of the free throw line by Cates and senior Vinny Robbins. Williams Bay sophomore guard Macey McClenathan hit a mid-range jumper that was followed up by a steal and layup by Bronson. That 6-0 run by the Bulldogs to start the second half was suddenly a 16-0 run that was finally stopped on a layup by Whiffen with 7:08 remaining in the game.

From there, the Bulldogs only scored five more points to get to 38 by the time the clock hit double zeroes in the final seven minutes, but the lead and strong defense was just too much to overcome for the Prairie Dogs.

“I thought this past weekend we moved the ball well and I thought we were focused and ready to go,” Williams Bay head coach Michael Dowden said referring to last Saturday’s win over Juda. “Tonight I didn’t feel that way as much in the first half.”

Dowden acknowledged that the energy level in the first half by his team was concerning, but he was pleased with the comeback in the first and the second half effort. But a lot of work still needs to be done.

“We need to find a way to be mentally ready to go and physically get yourself in that position to play,” he said.

The Bulldogs started the season 0-4, but have since won three games in a row. Dowden has noticed the confidence level has improved in the locker room, which can only be a good sign for the team.

“We talked at the beginning of the year that if we weren’t winning, we still were going to come out and do the same things in practice and still work to get better,” he said. “But at the same token, they’re 14-18 year-olds and they’re going to listen a heck of lot better after we win and it’s a lot more fun.”

Bronson led all Bulldogs scorers with 17 points. Cates had six while McClenathan and Robbins each finished with five. Silverman had three points and senior Emily Guager added two points to their total.

Whinney and Whiffen each finished with eight. Senior Stella Christensen had five, Fan had four and freshman forward Violet Dailey finished with a two-point basket for Madison Country Day.

Scoreboard:

Girls: Evansville 48, Big Foot 25.

