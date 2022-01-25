Watch now: Williams Bay loses late in game against Heritage Christian

Despite a strong first half by the Williams Bay girls basketball team and an overall completive game throughout, the Heritage Christian Patriots were able to off the 47-41 victory fairly late in the second half over the Bulldogs on Monday, Jan. 24, at Williams Bay High School.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start shooting the ball to begin the game. Junior guards Margaret Higgins and Evelyn Hamberg each got a layup to go for the first couple baskets of the game. Those layups were followed up by back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomores AnnMarie Cates and Macey McClenathan to take an early 10-0 advantage before Heritage Christian called a timeout with 13:49 remaining in the half.

Coming out of the timeout, Heritage Christian senior guard Brooke Bluhm went on a 7-0 run of her own to get her team back in the game. McClenathan added a short-range jumper before Brooke Bluhm added two more points at the free-throw line to make it a 12-9 game. Her sister, sophomore guard Morgan Bluhm was the first other Patriots player to get a basket when she scored four straight points to give Heritage Christian their first lead of the game with just under 10 minutes to play in the first.

Heritage Christian increased their lead to 19-13 before Williams Bay junior Evelyn Hamberg got two consecutive put-backs off of rebounds to bring the Bulldogs back within two.

Down 21-17, Cates added back-to-back 3-pointers, one from the top of the key and the second coming from the corner to retake a 23-21 lead. Despite going back and forth in the final minute of the half, the Bulldogs held a one-point 26-25 lead.

Heritage Christian got the lead back on their opening possession of the second half with a layup by freshman forward Lyndsay Laakso. But the lead would trade hands a few more times the next couple possessions with Hamberg getting another offensive rebound and a layup, a mid-range jumper by Brooke Bluhm and Cates’s fourth 3-point make of the game. Higgins followed that up with a fast break layup to put the Bulldogs back up four.

Heritage Christian responded with a 7-0 run to retake a 3-point lead before Cates once again hit a pair of 3-pointers from beyond the arc to put the Bulldogs back out in front at 39-36. Cates finished with 18 points, all coming from beyond the 3-point line.

In the final seven minutes of the game, however, Heritage Christian rallied to go on an 11-2 run to close out the half with a seven-point victory.

“I thought the energy and the intensity was really good,” Williams Bay girls basketball head coach Michael Dowden said. “We had final exams and we hadn’t played in a while (since Jan. 15) and we are going to go the whole season without everybody healthy to play at the same time for one night.”

Dowden admits that it’s not about moral victories or making excuses, it’s about effort and he likes what he has seen from his team.

“I’m really proud of their effort,” he said. “I’m proud of their growth and we just got to keep that going.”

To go along with Cates’s 18 points and making the six of the seven 3-pointers for her team in the game, Hamberg finished with nine while senior Vinny Robbins and McCleanathan each had five. Higgins totaled four points on the night.

Brooke Bluhm led all Patriots scorers with 19. Morgan Bluhm had seven and Laakso had six. Junior guard Haley Millen and freshman Karissa Noordyk each had five, junior Nahjali Chico and junior Jenna Noordyk both had two points. Sophomore guard Amanda Pike added one point on a free-throw.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.