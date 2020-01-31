Williams Bay girls ballers come up short in revenge match

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay's girls basketball team held a lead for much of the second half on Friday night, but Palmyra-Eagle jumped ahead late and held the Bulldogs off for a 39-33 victory by the road team.

The Bulldogs girls were seeking revenge against the Panthers for a 50-20 defeat the first time the teams met on Dec. 16, but came up short in their shot at retribution.

The lead swapped back and forth throughout the first half, but four points in the final minute put Palmyra ahead 19-15 at halftime in a low-scoring affair.

Williams Bay's offense picked up in the second half, going on a 12-0 run in the first six minutes to take a 27-19 lead. However, the Panthers caught fire after that, outscoring the Dogs 20-6 the rest of the way to seal the six-point win.

Annika Pfeil was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 11 points, followed by Margaret Higgins' nine-point night.

