Williams Bay girls ballers cruise to 47-26 win
Williams Bay girls ballers cruise to 47-26 win

Rabenhorst

Hannah Rabenhorst puts up a shot over Kenosha Christian Life defender Alayna Smith in Williams Bay's 47-26 win Tuesday.

 Andrew Tucker

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay girls basketball team got back on a winning track Tuesday night, beating Kenosha Christian Life 47-26. 

After a close 39-33 loss on Friday night against Palmyra-Eagle that ended a four-game winning streak, the Bulldogs regained their momentum early in Tuesday's game, and by halftime, they had a 20-10 lead.

They continued to pull away in the second half, leading by as much as 26 points before emptying the bench and coming away with a 21-point victory.

Senior forward Annika Pfeil was the Bay's leading scorer, notching 13 points in the win. 

