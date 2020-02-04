Williams Bay girls ballers cruise to 47-26 win

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay girls basketball team got back on a winning track Tuesday night, beating Kenosha Christian Life 47-26.

After a close 39-33 loss on Friday night against Palmyra-Eagle that ended a four-game winning streak, the Bulldogs regained their momentum early in Tuesday's game, and by halftime, they had a 20-10 lead.

They continued to pull away in the second half, leading by as much as 26 points before emptying the bench and coming away with a 21-point victory.

Senior forward Annika Pfeil was the Bay's leading scorer, notching 13 points in the win.

