Williams Bay girls basketball bounces back with win

As the Bulldogs started rotating in their bench players more heavily, they still maintained a 20-point advantage, and by the end of the contest, it was a 21-point win, 47-26.

Pfeil spent much of the second half relaxing on the bench as the Bay gave their reserves some extra time, but still led the team in scoring with 13 points. Margaret Higgins was next with nine points, followed by a tie, as Mia Hoover and Annika Olson each scored eight.

The win by Williams Bay was not without its fair share of troubles, as two starters missed the game. Forward Taelyn Smith was on the bench in uniform, and could have jumped into the action if the game was closer, but was held out as a precautionary measure after hitting her head in the prior game. The injury was not too severe, though, and Smith jumped into the action in a game two nights later.

A more serious injury befell Braiya Nolan, who has been one of the team’s top scorers in each of the past two seasons. In a game a few weeks ago, Nolan injured tendons in her ankle, leading to four to six weeks in a walking boot that will keep her out through the first couple of rounds of the playoffs, at least.

Fritz was able to stay in light spirits, despite the disappointment of losing a key player, by saying she could join in if they make a deep postseason run.