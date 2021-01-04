Williams Bay girls basketball loses 47-41

However, the Bulldogs got into foul trouble late in the first half, with nine fouls including three by star senior guard Braiya Nolan that forced her to the bench for the final four and a half minutes.

Then, within the first minute of the second half, Nolan picked up her fourth foul and headed back to the bench with Bay leading 23-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The remaining Williams Bay players picked up the slack, going on an 11-2 run capped off with a drive by freshman Macey McClenathan. That put Bay ahead 32-21 with 12:58 in the game.

During the next three minutes, Heritage Christian cut the deficit to 36-29. But more crucially, Higgins and freshman forward AnnMarie Cates picked up their fourth fouls. With only two reserves, the Bulldogs had to play at least one player with four fouls for the final 10 minutes of the game.

Senior guard Annika Olson got her fourth foul two minutes later, and fouled out with her fifth foul at the 5:37 mark. With one player sidelined, and three more one foul away from disqualification, Bay’s defense lacked the intensity it had early in the second half, and the Patriots made their run.

Heritage Christian took its first lead at 37-36 with 4:50 remaining. The two teams see-sawed back and forth, including a Nolan shot that put the Bay up 40-39 with 2:55 left.