Williams Bay girls basketball loses 47-41

WILLIAMS BAY — Head coach Ryan Fritz knew his Williams Bay girls basketball team would be shorthanded in its Dec. 29 game against Heritage Christian.
With only nine girls on the roster, and two girls gone for the holidays, Fritz was left with a seven-player rotation - meaning little time for anyone to catch their breath.
What Fritz did not expect was his team struggling through foul trouble that left only four players on the court by the end of a 47-41 loss.
“I’ve been around basketball for 20-something years, a high school coach for 12, and I’ve never had to finish a game with four players," Fritz said. "That was a unique experience."
The Bulldogs scored on their first possession to go up 2-0, then held that slight advantage for much of the first half. They led 12-9 with 8:08 left in the half.
Williams Bay expanded the lead slightly in the next few minutes with a three-pointer by sophomore forward Margaret Higgins that put the Dogs ahead 23-16 at the break.
Higgins' three-pointer capped off a solid first half for the sophomore forward, who had 15 points in the half. Typically a post scorer, Higgins has been working on her long-range attempts at practice, and Fritz gave her the green light to shoot.
“Margaret was playing really well and the basket starts to look like a hula hoop. If she’s hot, keep shooting,” Fritz said.
However, the Bulldogs got into foul trouble late in the first half, with nine fouls including three by star senior guard Braiya Nolan that forced her to the bench for the final four and a half minutes.
Then, within the first minute of the second half, Nolan picked up her fourth foul and headed back to the bench with Bay leading 23-19.
The remaining Williams Bay players picked up the slack, going on an 11-2 run capped off with a drive by freshman Macey McClenathan. That put Bay ahead 32-21 with 12:58 in the game.
During the next three minutes, Heritage Christian cut the deficit to 36-29. But more crucially, Higgins and freshman forward AnnMarie Cates picked up their fourth fouls. With only two reserves, the Bulldogs had to play at least one player with four fouls for the final 10 minutes of the game.
Senior guard Annika Olson got her fourth foul two minutes later, and fouled out with her fifth foul at the 5:37 mark. With one player sidelined, and three more one foul away from disqualification, Bay’s defense lacked the intensity it had early in the second half, and the Patriots made their run.
Heritage Christian took its first lead at 37-36 with 4:50 remaining. The two teams see-sawed back and forth, including a Nolan shot that put the Bay up 40-39 with 2:55 left.
A quick bucket by the Patriots, followed by a free throw after Cates' fifth foul, put them ahead 44-40 with 1:51 left.
When Higgins fouled out, the Bulldogs played the final 1:26 with just four players on the court.
Higgins led all scorers with 24 points. No other Bulldogs player scored more than four points in the game. Heritage Christian junior Brooke Bluhm scored 22.
Fritz said he felt his team played through adversity, and despite the loss, thought his players are beginning to realize their potential.
“They’re starting to realize that we have some talent, we shouldn’t be a doormat to anyone, and we can compete night-in, night-out with most of the teams on our schedule," Fritz said. "I don’t think that thought was there a couple weeks ago.”