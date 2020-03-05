Williams Bay girls basketball season comes to a close

The regular season has wrapped up for a pair of boys basketball teams, while for the two girls teams had the entire season come to a close.
Williams Bay Girls
The Bulldogs girls traveled Feb. 25 to Pardeeville for the first round of the playoffs, and the Bay’s season ended with a 55-23 defeat.
Faith Christian Girls
The Faith Christian girls were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs Feb. 24 in a 59-13 road loss against Lourdes Academy.
Michelle Kallestad was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 10 of the team’s 13 points.
Badger Boys
Badger finished off the regular season with a pair of games, losing both.
First up was a home matchup against Kenosha Bradford on Feb. 25, which the Red Devils won 66-52.
Kenosha was able to build up a 26-17 lead in the first half. While it was closer in the second, Badger was still outscored 40-35.
Badger’s Grant DuMez was the leading scorer in the game with 26 points, and Spencer Bishop also broke into double digits for the Badgers with 11.
Two days later, the Badgers traveled to Burlington, where the Demons beat the visiting team 64-39.
It was a close game in the first half, and Burlington only led 27-24 by halftime. They pulled away in the second half, though, outscoring Badger 37-15 to claim a 25-point victory.
DuMez led the Badgers again, scoring 12 points in the game.
Big Foot Boys
The Chiefs wrapped up their regular season Feb. 27 with a home game against Evansville, nearly defeating the Blue Devils in a 58-55 loss.
Evansville built up a five-point lead by halftime, 27-22, but the Chiefs outplayed them in the second half 33-31, coming up just short of the comeback win.
Gus Foster was the leading scorer for Big Foot with 24 points.