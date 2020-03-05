Williams Bay girls basketball season comes to a close

The regular season has wrapped up for a pair of boys basketball teams, while for the two girls teams had the entire season come to a close.

Williams Bay Girls

The Bulldogs girls traveled Feb. 25 to Pardeeville for the first round of the playoffs, and the Bay’s season ended with a 55-23 defeat.

Faith Christian Girls

The Faith Christian girls were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs Feb. 24 in a 59-13 road loss against Lourdes Academy.

Michelle Kallestad was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 10 of the team’s 13 points.

Badger Boys

Badger finished off the regular season with a pair of games, losing both.

First up was a home matchup against Kenosha Bradford on Feb. 25, which the Red Devils won 66-52.

Kenosha was able to build up a 26-17 lead in the first half. While it was closer in the second, Badger was still outscored 40-35.

Badger’s Grant DuMez was the leading scorer in the game with 26 points, and Spencer Bishop also broke into double digits for the Badgers with 11.