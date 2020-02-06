Williams Bay girls basketball shows improvement in narrow loss

WILLIAMS BAY — When Williams Bay and Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball teams faced off Dec. 16 in Palmyra for the first time this season, the Panthers easily dispatched the Bulldogs 50-20.

After a month and a half of gaining experience and improvement, the Bay put up a much closer fight when the two teams met up in Williams Bay on Jan. 31, as Palmyra edged past the Dogs 39-33.

While WBHS was not able to win the game, they did hold a lead late in the second half. And while it is tough for the team to stomach a loss when they could have won, head coach Ryan Fritz thinks the game is a positive either way.

“If we do one or two things different, it’s a different game. So those are the hardest ones to swallow. But I think it shows how far we’ve come as a team,” Fritz said.

From the start, it was clear the game would be a close one. While the Bay took a 6-2 lead after the first six minutes of play, Palmyra-Eagle went on a 5-0 run to claim a 7-6 lead shortly after.

Then the Bulldogs went up 10-7, Palmyra responded with an 11-10 lead, and that back-and forth continued for most of the remainder of the half.