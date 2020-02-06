Williams Bay girls basketball shows improvement in narrow loss

WILLIAMS BAY — When Williams Bay and Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball teams faced off Dec. 16 in Palmyra for the first time this season, the Panthers easily dispatched the Bulldogs 50-20.
After a month and a half of gaining experience and improvement, the Bay put up a much closer fight when the two teams met up in Williams Bay on Jan. 31, as Palmyra edged past the Dogs 39-33.
While WBHS was not able to win the game, they did hold a lead late in the second half. And while it is tough for the team to stomach a loss when they could have won, head coach Ryan Fritz thinks the game is a positive either way.
“If we do one or two things different, it’s a different game. So those are the hardest ones to swallow. But I think it shows how far we’ve come as a team,” Fritz said.
From the start, it was clear the game would be a close one. While the Bay took a 6-2 lead after the first six minutes of play, Palmyra-Eagle went on a 5-0 run to claim a 7-6 lead shortly after.
Then the Bulldogs went up 10-7, Palmyra responded with an 11-10 lead, and that back-and forth continued for most of the remainder of the half.
A layup by Williams Bay forward Annika Pfeil tied the game at 15-15 with just over a minute left until halftime.But in that remaining minute, the Panthers hit a shot and two free throws to go up 19-15 at the intermission.
The Bulldogs came out swinging in the second half, exploding into the lead with a 12-0 run over the first 5:45 to take a 27-19 lead. Forwards Pfeil and Margaret Higgins were able to get most of the points in the run, as Pfeil notched five points and Higgins scored six.
It is not a coincidence that a pair of forwards led the scoring charge; it was a coordinated attempt by the Bay coaches. After Palmyra-Eagle’s press defense caused havoc for the Bulldogs in the first half, WBHS would bait the Panthers defenders with passes near half court, then quickly zip the ball to a now-wide-open forward for an easy layup.
The strategy worked wonders early in the half. But once Palmyra head coach Andy Tranel had time to adjust, the Panthers were able to shut Fritz’s offensive tactic down.
“That’s what coaching’s all about; everybody’s got to make adjustments. Andy had one more in his pocket than I did tonight,” Fritz said.
While the eight-point lead was the high-water mark for the Bulldogs, they maintained their decent-sized lead for a few minutes more, holding onto a 30-23 advantage with eight minutes left in the game.
Palmyra took the lead back two minutes later, 31-30, thanks to a three-pointer by Kyler Koutsky. For the remaining six minutes of the game, the Panthers held the lead, eventually stretching it out to a six-point final margin.
Pfeil and Higgins were the leading scorers for the Bulldogs, with Pfeil notching 11 points and Higgins scoring nine. However, Palmyra’s Ally Czeshinski was the highest scorer in the game with 16.
The Bulldogs did not come away with a victory over one of the top teams in the Trailways Conference South, but the fact that they hung tough is enough to prove the team has made big strides since the start of the season.
“My message to them was to walk out with your heads up. You can’t quite avenge a 30-point loss, but to come back and play them pretty much to the last possession, that speaks to where we’ve come as a team this year,” Fritz said.
Other action
Three days before the Bay took on Palmyra, they traveled up to Johnson Creek on Jan. 28 and claimed a road win 51-40.
The Dogs only had a six-point lead at halftime, 28-22, but nearly doubled their lead in the second half by outscoring the Bluejays 23-18.
Pfeil was the leading scorer for Williams Bay with 10 points, though Taelyn Smith and Mia Hoover were close behind with nine points apiece.