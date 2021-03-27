Lake Geneva youth basketball players get redemption at state

For a group of Lake Geneva youth basketball players, the past year provided a first-hand lesson in perseverance.
The fifth grade Badger girls basketball team finished third at the Badgerland State Championships on March 13-14 in Milwaukee, a year after that opportunity was taken away from them.
In 2020, the team of then-fourth graders were 13-1 in the Southern Wisconsin League and were set to play in the Badgerland tournament until it was cancelled the day before it began because of the coronavirus.
Cliff Nurnberg, the team’s head coach, was driving home from Florida after watching his eldest daughter playing college softball when he heard the news of the tournament’s cancellation. When he had to break the news to his daughter Meadow, she was crying for the remainder of the drive.
“The girls took that rough last year. They were on a good run going into that thing, and it got cancelled. That was kind of a downer for all of them,” Nurnberg said.
This season the girls had one mission: getting to have the opportunity they missed out on.
“It seemed like the whole year they wanted to go, they didn’t take anything for granted, and they put the work in,” Nurnberg said.
They rose to the challenge, qualifying for the tournament and then thriving when they got there.
In pool play, the girls went 1-1 with their lone loss coming by two points against the eventual runners-up. When they moved onto the bracket portion of the tournament, the Badgers lost their first-round game by six against the eventual champions.
They rallied from there, winning two games including a 28-25 win over Kaukauna in overtime to clinch third place.
Not only did the girls finish the journey they started a year ago, they also set a new goal.
“Hopefully next year we try to go back up there and do it all over again,” Nurnberg said.