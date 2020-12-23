Local basketball roundup: Williams Bay boys win big

On Dec. 18, Big Foot had to face one of the top Division 3 teams in the state when the Chiefs traveled to Edgerton and the Crimson Tide defended its home court in a 76-58 win.

It was a fairly close contest in the first half, with Edgerton leading by nine at halftime, 34-25. Scoring ticked up overall in the second half, though the Crimson Tide still outscored the Chiefs by nine in a 42-33 effort.

A pair of junior forwards did most of the scoring for the Chiefs as Foster led the way with 20 points and Tyler Wilson notched 18. It was Edgerton senior Clayton Jenny who was the game’s highest scorer with 31 points.

Williams Bay Girls

The Bulldogs girls had a tough task when they traveled to face Beloit Turner on Dec. 18, facing off against a larger school. The Trojans prevented an upset with a 21-point win, 55-34.

That 21-point lead was built up in the first half, with Turner outscoring the Dogs 37-16 before the break. In the second half, the two teams were even at 18-18.

Senior guards led the way for both teams, as Beloit’s Olivia Tinder scored 14 points and Williams Bay’s Braiya Nolan scored 13.