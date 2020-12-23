Local basketball roundup: Williams Bay boys win big

It was a tough week for the Big Foot boys and Williams Bay girls basketball teams, but Williams Bay’s boys team picked up a big win before its season was halted.
Williams Bay Boys
Before their season was suspended for two weeks due to the coronavirus, Williams Bay’s boys team had a Trailways Conference home matchup against Johnson Creek, which the Bulldogs easily won 76-22.
The Bulldogs controlled every aspect of the game in the first half, holding the Bluejays to single digits while running out to a 52-8 lead by halftime. WBHS took its foot off the gas in the second half, only outscoring the visitors 24-14 to ice the 54-point win.
Senior forward Ben Venteicher was Williams Bay’s leading scorer with 16 points, and senior guard Dave Wellington also hit double digits with 11. It was a relatively even scoring performance for the Bulldogs with 10 players scoring and seven tallying six or more points.
Big Foot Boys
The Chiefs boys played host to Brodhead on Dec. 15, and the visiting Cardinals won a 66-57 game.
Big Foot held a slight lead at halftime, 28-27, but Brodhead’s 39-29 second half advantage led to the nine-point Chiefs loss.
It was a strong game for BFHS junior forward Gus Foster, who scored 25 points to lead all scorers. Freshman guard Hudson Torrez also hit double digits for the Chiefs with 14. Junior Owen Leifker led the Cardinals with 17 points.
On Dec. 18, Big Foot had to face one of the top Division 3 teams in the state when the Chiefs traveled to Edgerton and the Crimson Tide defended its home court in a 76-58 win.
It was a fairly close contest in the first half, with Edgerton leading by nine at halftime, 34-25. Scoring ticked up overall in the second half, though the Crimson Tide still outscored the Chiefs by nine in a 42-33 effort.
A pair of junior forwards did most of the scoring for the Chiefs as Foster led the way with 20 points and Tyler Wilson notched 18. It was Edgerton senior Clayton Jenny who was the game’s highest scorer with 31 points.
Williams Bay Girls
The Bulldogs girls had a tough task when they traveled to face Beloit Turner on Dec. 18, facing off against a larger school. The Trojans prevented an upset with a 21-point win, 55-34.
That 21-point lead was built up in the first half, with Turner outscoring the Dogs 37-16 before the break. In the second half, the two teams were even at 18-18.
Senior guards led the way for both teams, as Beloit’s Olivia Tinder scored 14 points and Williams Bay’s Braiya Nolan scored 13.
The Bulldogs were on the losing end of another game on Dec. 21, falling in a 38-29 home matchup against Johnson Creek.
Johnson Creek jumped out to a sizable lead by halftime, ahead 25-9. While WBHS played better in the second half, outscoring the Bluejays 20-13, it was not enough to overcome the large halftime deficit.
Nolan led Williams Bay with 11 points. Johnson Creek junior Lexi Swanson was the top scorer of the game with 15 points.