Local basketball teams hit speedbumps

The Faith Christian basketball teams saw the most success of any local schools this past week, with both the boys and girls picking up wins.

Badger Boys

Badger’s boys basketball squad kicked off conference play, but lost both games they played.

First up was a Dec. 10 road game against Delavan-Darien, which the host Comets won in close fashion, 63-59.

Three days later, the Badgers were back at it, this time at home as they faced off against Union Grove. The Broncos had the upper hand, winning 64-53.

Badger’s top scorer in the game was Ty McGreevy, who had 21 points. Spencer Bishop was next with 14 and Grant DuMez rounded out the double-digit scorers with a 10-point performance.

Big Foot Boys

The Chiefs were in action Dec. 12 with a home game against Rock Valley Conference foe McFarland. The visiting Spartans were able to top Big Foot 80-56.

It was a tight game at halftime, with McFarland up 35-30, but they pulled away in the second half with a 45-26 output to bring the final margin to 24 points.

