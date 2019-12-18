Local basketball teams hit speedbumps

The Faith Christian basketball teams saw the most success of any local schools this past week, with both the boys and girls picking up wins.
Badger Boys
Badger’s boys basketball squad kicked off conference play, but lost both games they played.
First up was a Dec. 10 road game against Delavan-Darien, which the host Comets won in close fashion, 63-59.
Three days later, the Badgers were back at it, this time at home as they faced off against Union Grove. The Broncos had the upper hand, winning 64-53.
Badger’s top scorer in the game was Ty McGreevy, who had 21 points. Spencer Bishop was next with 14 and Grant DuMez rounded out the double-digit scorers with a 10-point performance.
Big Foot Boys
The Chiefs were in action Dec. 12 with a home game against Rock Valley Conference foe McFarland. The visiting Spartans were able to top Big Foot 80-56.
It was a tight game at halftime, with McFarland up 35-30, but they pulled away in the second half with a 45-26 output to bring the final margin to 24 points.
Big Foot’s leading scorer was Mason Bennett with 18 points. Eli Greco was next with 13, and Gus Foster also hit double digits with 11 points.
Faith Christian
Faith Christian’s boys basketball team has rattled off a four-game winning streak, bringing the streak to four Dec. 13 with a 59-44 win over Maranatha Baptist.
The Eagles girls ballers also topped Maranatha on Dec. 13, winning a close game 33-31.
Williams Bay Girls
The Bulldogs dropped a Trailways Conference game at home against Deerfield by a 51-36 final score.
The visiting Demons built up a solid 28-15 lead in the first half, though the second was closer, as Deerfield outscored the Bay 23-21.
Scoring was bunched up for the Bay, with Margaret Higgins and Annika Pfeil leading the way with eight points apiece, and Braiya Nolan not far behind at seven.