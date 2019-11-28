Ten basketball players to watch

With basketball season just getting underway, soon there will be plenty of games going on around the lake nearly every night of the week. If you are a basketball fanatic looking to watch some of the best players in the area, here are a few players you might want to keep your eyes on.
1. Reagan Courier — Big Foot
Courier, a senior guard on Big Foot’s girls team, has been a key player for the Chiefs since her freshman season. Last year, she became the first junior in school history to reach 1,000 points in her career. And with one season left, she should be one of the most electrifying players in the Rock Valley Conference.
2. Grant DuMez — Badger
The senior point guard DuMez has been a starter for the Badger boys since his sophomore season, and one of the team’s consistent scoring options the past two seasons. With the team’s leading scorer the past two seasons, Kale Rodgers, graduating last spring, there will be even more opportunities for DuMez to shine offensively in his senior campaign.
3. Ben Venteicher — Williams Bay
Venteicher made a big leap from his freshman year to his sophomore season in Williams Bay last winter, averaging 10 more points per game, as well as rounding out his defensive game. If he’s able to make a similar jump heading into his junior year this winter, the Bulldogs’ center could shine even brighter.
4. Ashlyn Welch — Badger
When Welch saw time on the varsity court as a freshman in 2017-18 for Badger girls, it was clear that she had talent. In an increased role as a sophomore last season, the point guard was the team’s third-highest scorer. With the top two players now graduated, there will be even more shots available for Welch to take in her junior year.
5. Braiya Nolan — Williams Bay
Nolan started the 2018-19 season on a hot streak, leading the Williams Bay girls in points per game. However, an injury in late December sidelined her for the remainder of her sophomore season. Back healthy as a junior, Nolan will be a key cog on a still-young Bulldogs team.
6. Noah Quernemoen — Faith Christian
Quernemoen is the only returning starter for the Faith Christian boys, after a junior year in which he was the team’s fourth-leading scorer. The senior forward will be the leader for this season’s Eagles squad, as the team looks to continue its perennial hardwood success.
7. Jack Gillingham — Big Foot
As a sophomore and a junior, Gillingham did the dirty work for the Big Foot boys, playing tough defense and rebounding as his high-scoring teammates provided the offense. With eight of the top 10 scorers gone from last year’s squad, Gillingham will have more time in the spotlight in his senior year, in addition to playing with his trademark sound fundamentals.
8. Macie Todd — Badger
Like her teammate Welch, Todd is a junior who played significant minutes for the Badger girls last year and who looks to have an increased workload this year. Todd has the flexibility to play as either a guard or a forward, giving her plenty of value for a Badger team looking to replace the production of a handful of key contributors from a year ago.
9. Viola Larson — Big Foot
While flashy offense plays garner the most headlines, Larson ranks as one of the best defensive players in the area. Always in position to make life difficult for opposing teams, the senior forward will be critical in bolstering the Big Foot girls’ defensive pressure.
10. Jaden Randall — Williams Bay
As a sophomore, the Williams Bay boys’ point guard had a strong season as both a sharpshooter and a distributor. Not the tallest player on the court, Randall more than makes up for it with speed and athleticism, giving him plenty of potential to improve even further as a junior.
Honorable mentions
While they didn’t crack the top 10, five more players to watch in alphabetical order are: Eli Edington for the Williams Bay boys, Gus Foster for the Big Foot boys, Nate Mannelli for the Williams Bay boys, Ty McGreevy for the Badger boys and Ava Schulz for the Badger girls.