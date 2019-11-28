Ten basketball players to watch

With basketball season just getting underway, soon there will be plenty of games going on around the lake nearly every night of the week. If you are a basketball fanatic looking to watch some of the best players in the area, here are a few players you might want to keep your eyes on.

1. Reagan Courier — Big Foot

Courier, a senior guard on Big Foot’s girls team, has been a key player for the Chiefs since her freshman season. Last year, she became the first junior in school history to reach 1,000 points in her career. And with one season left, she should be one of the most electrifying players in the Rock Valley Conference.

2. Grant DuMez — Badger

The senior point guard DuMez has been a starter for the Badger boys since his sophomore season, and one of the team’s consistent scoring options the past two seasons. With the team’s leading scorer the past two seasons, Kale Rodgers, graduating last spring, there will be even more opportunities for DuMez to shine offensively in his senior campaign.

3. Ben Venteicher — Williams Bay