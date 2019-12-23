Three basketball teams win out

It was a solid week for the Bay basketball teams, as well as the Big Foot girls, as all three squads won the only games they played.

Big Foot Girls

After snapping a three-game losing streak Dec. 13, the Big Foot girls made it two wins in a row Dec. 19 when they topped Jefferson 44-36 in Walworth.

The Chiefs took an early lead 12-6, but Jefferson fought back to cut Big Foot’s lead to just one at halftime, 17-16. The home team was able to pull away down the stretch to claim the eight-point victory.

Three Chiefs scored in double digits in the win, with Reagan Courier leading the way with a season-high 14 points. Viola Larson also hit her best mark of the season, scoring 13. Lindsay Paulsen rounded out the 10-plus scorers with 10 points exactly.

Williams Bay

The Bay’s girl ballers hosted a home game Dec. 20 against Parkview. The home squad came out on top in that matchup, with the Bulldogs claiming a 52-43 win.

Williams Bay’s boys also picked up a win at home, beating Johnson Creek 73-58.

After they raced out to a 42-31 lead by halftime, the boys slightly increased the margin of victory in the second half with a 31-27 differential.

Gideon Viss was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs, notching 18 points in the contest. Ben Venteicher was next up at 13, and Nate Mannelli hit double digits with 10 points.

