Bay athletic director Mike Coolidge to retire at end of school year

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Williams Bay High School athletic department will have a new face in charge when the 2021-22 school year gets underway.
Mike Coolidge announced his retirement following the 2020-21 school year, finishing 19 years as the Bulldogs’ athletic director at the end of June.
In the years since Coolidge took over prior to the 2002-03 school year, a lot has changed in the Bay’s athletic scene: The football program shifted from 11-man to eight-man, and new co-op sports have been offered every few years.
The one consistent through all the changes, though, has been making sure WBHS students have every possible chance to hit whichever field or court they would like.
“I think the whole key for me was getting opportunities for the student athletes to participate in sports,” Coolidge said.
That level of dedication is what endeared Coolidge to the Williams Bay community and made him such a well-liked figure around the school.
“You couldn’t meet a kinder, more genuine person than Mike. Treated people with the utmost respect and loved what he did,” Williams Bay district administrator Bill White said.
Even before starting his career as an athletic director at Williams Bay, Coolidge was a fixture in the Lake Geneva area sports community.
He started his administrative career at St. Francis de Sales Parish School in Lake Geneva, while also working as the Lake Geneva YMCA’s sports director. Additionally, Coolidge coached a handful of Williams Bay middle school basketball teams and hosted a popular sports radio show on 96.1 FM.
While Coolidge says he will miss all the coaches, athletes and parents he bonded with over the years at Williams Bay, he will not be disappearing from the local sports scene quite yet. He will still be on the radio on Saturday mornings and also still running the show at the YMCA, so the longtime fixture will still be patrolling the courts and fields around the area for some time even after his tenure at WBHS comes to a close.
“As time goes on, you know it’s time to step away and give other opportunities for people and I just decided it was time,” Coolidge said. “I was very blessed and grateful that Williams Bay gave me the opportunity.”
On July 1, Coolidge’s position will be filled by Hank Johnson, who formerly coached and taught at Delevan-Darien High School.
For White, who has worked alongside Coolidge since being hired as Williams Bay’s principal in 2013, it is exciting to have a new person in charge of the school’s sports teams, but it is bittersweet to see a friend leave the building.
“It’s going to be tough to see Mike go, but I think Hank will do a great job,” White said.