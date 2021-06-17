Bay athletic director Mike Coolidge to retire at end of school year

He started his administrative career at St. Francis de Sales Parish School in Lake Geneva, while also working as the Lake Geneva YMCA’s sports director. Additionally, Coolidge coached a handful of Williams Bay middle school basketball teams and hosted a popular sports radio show on 96.1 FM.

While Coolidge says he will miss all the coaches, athletes and parents he bonded with over the years at Williams Bay, he will not be disappearing from the local sports scene quite yet. He will still be on the radio on Saturday mornings and also still running the show at the YMCA, so the longtime fixture will still be patrolling the courts and fields around the area for some time even after his tenure at WBHS comes to a close.

“As time goes on, you know it’s time to step away and give other opportunities for people and I just decided it was time,” Coolidge said. “I was very blessed and grateful that Williams Bay gave me the opportunity.”

On July 1, Coolidge’s position will be filled by Hank Johnson, who formerly coached and taught at Delevan-Darien High School.

For White, who has worked alongside Coolidge since being hired as Williams Bay’s principal in 2013, it is exciting to have a new person in charge of the school’s sports teams, but it is bittersweet to see a friend leave the building.