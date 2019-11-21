Bay volleyball player wins Player of the Year

For the third season in a row, a Williams Bay volleyball player has claimed the Player of the Year award in the Trailways Conference South division.
Senior Annika Pfeil was awarded the honor for her play in the 2019 season.
Pfeil’s two straight Player of the Year wins were preceded by teammate Becca Blakeley winning the award in 2017.
The Bay senior not only led the Bulldogs in kills, she led the South division as a whole, tallying 171. Pfeil also led the Dogs in service aces with 21 and digs with 149.
This marks the third year in a row she made All-Conference, after claiming a spot on the first team as a sophomore, junior and senior, in addition to the pair of Player of the Year wins.
A trio of fellow Bay seniors joined Pfeil on the All-Conference roster as honorable mentions.
Hannah Rabenhorst earned honorable mention for her role as a defensive specialist, ranking second on the Bulldogs in digs with 135 and racking up the most serves received at 226.
This marks the first time Rabenhorst earned All-Conference honors in her career.
Taelyn Smith also picked up a spot on the honorable mention list. The senior was second on the team with 86 kills and led the Bulldogs with 13 blocks.
Smith is a two-time All-Conference honoree, after she made the second team as a junior in 2018.
Rounding out the Williams Bay volleyball All-Conference award winners was senior Hanna Fredrickson, who made honorable mention. No stranger to the Trailways South All-Conference list, Fredrickson earned the honor all four years of her varsity career, making the second team as a freshman and first team as a sophomore and junior.
Fredrickson was a jack-of-all trades for the Bulldogs, ranking near the top of the team leaderboards in every statistic, including ranking second in assists with 112.
Football
In their first season of varsity football since 2015, the Williams Bay eight-man football team saw five players earn All-Conference honors in the Great 8 Conference, as all five were awarded honorable mention.
Two Bulldogs earned All-Conference on the offensive side of the ball.
Junior receiver Jake Oertel only played in five games this year due to injury, but still managed to lead the Bay in receiving with 27 catches for 367 yards and four touchdowns. He also had five rushes for 109 yards and two more scores, earning him honorable mention by making the most of his shortened season.
Fellow junior Harley Knight earned a spot on the honorable mention list as a leader on Williams Bay’s offensive line.
Players and coaches alike pointed to the offensive line’s growth throughout the year as a key factor in the team’s improvement, and Knight was central to the unit’s performance all season.
The remaining three All-Conference honorees came on the defensive side of the ball.
One of only two seniors on the Bulldogs roster, defensive lineman Ian Karcher was an integral part of the defense en route to an honorable mention spot. Karcher led the team with 73 tackles — 23 more than second place and 43 more than third — as well as racking up a team-leading nine sacks.
The second-place tackler, fellow defensive lineman junior Sam Norton also earned a spot on the All-Conference squad. With 50 tackles and six sacks, as well as an interception, Norton was part of a powerful one-two punch up front for the Bay.
Rounding out the All-Conference honorable mention honorees was sophomore defensive back Cole Oertel. The sophomore led the team in interceptions with three, and tacked on 19 tackles as well to earn his honorable mention accolades.