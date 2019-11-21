Bay volleyball player wins Player of the Year

For the third season in a row, a Williams Bay volleyball player has claimed the Player of the Year award in the Trailways Conference South division.

Senior Annika Pfeil was awarded the honor for her play in the 2019 season.

Pfeil’s two straight Player of the Year wins were preceded by teammate Becca Blakeley winning the award in 2017.

The Bay senior not only led the Bulldogs in kills, she led the South division as a whole, tallying 171. Pfeil also led the Dogs in service aces with 21 and digs with 149.

This marks the third year in a row she made All-Conference, after claiming a spot on the first team as a sophomore, junior and senior, in addition to the pair of Player of the Year wins.

A trio of fellow Bay seniors joined Pfeil on the All-Conference roster as honorable mentions.

Hannah Rabenhorst earned honorable mention for her role as a defensive specialist, ranking second on the Bulldogs in digs with 135 and racking up the most serves received at 226.

This marks the first time Rabenhorst earned All-Conference honors in her career.