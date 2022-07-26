BFWB boys soccer replace nine seniors, looking for young talent to continue to step up

The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team heads into the new season coming off an 8-9-3 season in 2021 with a 3-2-1 record and third place finish in the Rock Valley Conference.

“Last season went ok,” BFWB boys soccer head coach Keith Blakeman said. “We were heavy in seniors, so we had hoped to do a little better than we did. I thought we did well, but I felt we slightly underperformed where I wanted to be.”

With nine seniors from that team now graduated, things might look a little different on the pitch for the BFWB boys soccer team, just not on the sideline. Blakeman is now in his 16th season as head coach.

“We have some young players that are coming up that have been affective,” he said. “The last two years our top scorers have been freshmen. We have some young talent and we do have a JV (junior varsity) team that we continue to bring guys up from.”

Sophomore forward Bryan Garcia had 16 goals and five assists for a total of 37 points as a freshman a season ago, leading the team. Junior forward Hudson Torrez was not too far behind in his sophomore season, scoring eight goals with three assists despite only playing 11 of the 20 games due to a hamstring injury. In 2020, as a freshman, Torrez led the team in goals as well, according to Blakeman.

“Hudson didn’t play very much due to the hamstring injury, but I’m confident he would have been right up there with Bryan in goals scored,” he said. “I think Bryan obviously benefitted from having a lot of seniors who had experience around him, helping him and providing him with opportunities,” he said. “But he (Bryan Garcia) was very good at finishing when he got in those situations. He is an all-around player. I obviously was aware of him and I was hoping he was going to do well and he did. We are looking forward to having him back. He is a great guy, he is a lot of fun to be around and he enjoys his teammates. It has been good.”

Senior midfielder David Hernandez Nava, who finished tied for second in goals scored with eight last season, will also return.

Of the nine seniors who need to be replaced, two were goalkeepers Ethan Hubanks and Geraldo Miranda Guzman. With the goalkeeper position yet to be determined along with many other spots on the field, Blakeman is still confident in the young talent on the team. He believes this team has a lot of potential.

“We always want to be in the fight for the (Rock Valley) Conference title and we have been in the top three pretty frequently,” he said. “That’s where we want to be and we feel like we should be fighting out for those top spots. With nine graduating, it’s hard to tell exactly what we are going to have, so it’s potentially going to be one of those years where we say ‘let’s look at next year,’ but we are always wanting to be in the top three of our conference and win conference games. Our sectional has been incredibly tough for maybe the last seven years where we often have five or six top 10 teams in our sectional, which has made it tough to advance, but that’s always the goal.”