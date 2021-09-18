BFWB soccer looks to improve on last season's gains

The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team had a straightforward goal last season: finish with a record above .500.

When they accomplished that with a 7-6 record, the program’s first winning record since 2016, they have set the bar a bit higher this season.

“We feel that we’re going to be competitive in every game we play,” head coach Keith Blakeman said. “We come out here to win conference every year, so we’re looking to be in the hunt again this year.”

While Blakeman is quick to point out that he does not have control over how much better or worse the other teams in the Rock Valley Conference have gotten since the end of last year’s spring season, his confidence in the team’s title odds comes from what he has seen on his own roster.

In the spring, the ChiefDogs had a team loaded with youngsters, with only two seniors out of their 21 players. It was not as if the underclassmen were unprepared and forced into more playing time than they could handle, though, as all five of BFWB’s all-conference players from last season were juniors or younger.

With that group of five back this fall, as well as a handful of other starters that did not receive any end-of-season accolades, Big Foot/Bay already had a formidable lineup established for the 2021 season.