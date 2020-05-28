Big Foot and Bay students can hit the ice with new hockey program

Starting next winter, two schools in the Lake Geneva region will offer a varsity hockey program for the first time.
In the 2020-21 school year, Big Foot and Williams Bay are joining up with three other schools as part of a hockey co-op that will practice and play home games in Stoughton.
Fontana resident Steve Hirn played a key role in the schools’ new athletic offering.
Hirn’s two sons have played hockey with the Janesville Youth Hockey Club for the past few years, and his oldest son, Trip, will be a freshman at Big Foot next season. With no high school team at Big Foot and no club teams offered for high school-aged kids in the area, either, Trip Hirn’s hockey career was at risk of coming to an end.
So, Steve reached out to the Big Foot School Board to see if the school would consider seeking out a hockey program to give the small local hockey community an outlet to play.
“If I can help out my sons — and there are a few other kids locally who do play — if I could get something started to give them an opportunity in high school, great,” Hirn said.
Around that same time, Milton High School athletic director Brian Hammil was looking to expand the Rock County school’s hockey team.
After starting off made up solely of Milton students in 2014, Fort Atkinson joined the program in 2017 to bolster the co-op. While that gave the team enough players to comfortably fill out a lineup, the program was not yet large enough for a junior varsity team, and the freshman and sophomore players often did not see enough playing time.
“It’s hard to feel good about not putting kids on the ice very much. So while they’re paying a lot to play, they’re not getting opportunities,” Hammil said.
In order to bump up the numbers, Hammil started talking with other athletic directors in the area, which led him to representatives from Evansville, Big Foot and Williams Bay, who were all interested in joining forces.
The co-op plays 24 games each season, spanning from November until March, with many of their contests coming against competition from Dane County, including Madison and it’s surrounding suburbs.
Hockey is a growing sport in Wisconsin, so it is not unusual to see more high schools getting involved.
Hirn says that the Janesville Youth Hockey Club has seen its numbers increase the past few years, and in the 2019-20 season, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association split its postseason into two divisions based on enrollment.
While only a few kids in the area are currently playing hockey, Hirn and Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins both acknowledge that there is a possibility it was just a lack of opportunity that kept kids in the area from trying the sport, and not a lack of interest.
“Maybe there’s a sophomore out there that says: ‘We’ve got hockey all of a sudden? I’m going to go play,’” Collins said.
