Big Foot and Bay students can hit the ice with new hockey program

Starting next winter, two schools in the Lake Geneva region will offer a varsity hockey program for the first time.

In the 2020-21 school year, Big Foot and Williams Bay are joining up with three other schools as part of a hockey co-op that will practice and play home games in Stoughton.

Fontana resident Steve Hirn played a key role in the schools’ new athletic offering.

Hirn’s two sons have played hockey with the Janesville Youth Hockey Club for the past few years, and his oldest son, Trip, will be a freshman at Big Foot next season. With no high school team at Big Foot and no club teams offered for high school-aged kids in the area, either, Trip Hirn’s hockey career was at risk of coming to an end.

So, Steve reached out to the Big Foot School Board to see if the school would consider seeking out a hockey program to give the small local hockey community an outlet to play.

“If I can help out my sons — and there are a few other kids locally who do play — if I could get something started to give them an opportunity in high school, great,” Hirn said.

Around that same time, Milton High School athletic director Brian Hammil was looking to expand the Rock County school’s hockey team.