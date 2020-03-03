Big Foot athletic director ready to retire after 20 years

Big Foot High School athletic director Tim Collins scoots around the homecoming parade route last September on the town square in downtown Walworth.
Assistant wrestling coach Jacob Ries, right, receives an award Jan. 7 from athletic director Tim Collins for his service to the Big Foot district.
WALWORTH — The longtime athletic director at Big Foot High School has announced plans to retire.
Athletic director Tim Collins said today he will retire at the end of the current school year, after 20 years at the Walworth high school.
In an email to faculty, community members and others, Collins thanked those who have helped him along the way during a career spanning 34 years in education, including 28 as an athletic director.
"I've been blessed to be able to serve in the most noble profession I can think of," he wrote.
Collins was hired at Big Foot in 2000, and has served not only as athletic director, but also as a coach, teacher and dean of students.
Collins has twice been named Athletic Director of the Year for District 6 by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, as well as spending a year as president of the association.
Big Foot Homecoming - 1
Trumpet player Israel Mejia marches with other members of the Reek Elementary School marching band Sept. 27 in the Big Foot High School homecoming parade.
See more parade photos on page C3
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 2
Taking their spot Sept. 27 to watch the Big Foot High School homecoming parade in downtown Walworth are, Evelyn Staude, from right, Angel Escobar and Caleb Cruz, lined up along the curb with other students from Walworth Elementary School.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 3
File photo, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 4
Members of the Big Foot Wolves Youth Football and Cheerleading squad make their appearance Sept. 27 during the Big Foot homecoming parade in downtown Walworth.
Scott Williams photos, Regional News
Homecoming parade students
Big Foot High School students River Riley, left, and Jocelyn Arnold ride on their float representing the school's junior class in September during the Big Foot homecoming parade.
Big Foot Homecoming - 6
Eileen Shepstone, left, and her sister, Carolee Olson, take their seats Sept. 27 along the Big Foot High School homecoming parade, hoping to catch a glimpse of Olson’s granddaughter marching in the parade.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 7
The Big Foot High School marching band gets things started Sept. 27 during the school’s homecoming parade around the town square in downtown Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 8
Members of the Big Foot High School girls volleyball team have fun riding their float Sept. 27 during the school’s homecoming parade in downtown Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 9
Efrain Garcia, left, joins his wife, Isabel Garcia, and their infant son, Takashi Garcia, to watch the Big Foot High School homecoming parade Sept. 27 in downtown Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 10
A pair of drummers keep the beat going for a marching band Sept. 27 in the Big Foot High School homecoming parade around the town square in downtown Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 11
Homecoming king Jeffrey Martin, left, and queen Hannah Palmer enjoy their moment Sept. 27 in the Big Foot High School homecoming parade in downtown Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 12
Taking in all the sights and sounds Sept. 27 during the Big Foot High School homecoming parade are spectators Maddy Treffinger, from left, her cousin, Cristian Lopez, her sister, Lilly Treffinger, and her brother, Case Treffinger.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 13
The marching band from Reek Elementary School entertains the crowd Sept. 27 in the Big Foot High School homecoming parade around the town square in downtown Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 14
Members of the Big Foot High School football team are happy to be home Sept. 27 atop their float in the homecoming parade through downtown Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Big Foot Homecoming - 15
Natalie Boldger brings along her pet dog, Benji, on the town square Sept. 27 in downtown Walworth to watch the Big Foot High School homecoming parade.
Scott Williams, Regional News
