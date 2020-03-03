Big Foot athletic director ready to retire after 20 years

WALWORTH — The longtime athletic director at Big Foot High School has announced plans to retire.

Athletic director Tim Collins said today he will retire at the end of the current school year, after 20 years at the Walworth high school.

In an email to faculty, community members and others, Collins thanked those who have helped him along the way during a career spanning 34 years in education, including 28 as an athletic director.

"I've been blessed to be able to serve in the most noble profession I can think of," he wrote.

Collins was hired at Big Foot in 2000, and has served not only as athletic director, but also as a coach, teacher and dean of students.

Collins has twice been named Athletic Director of the Year for District 6 by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, as well as spending a year as president of the association.

