Big Foot athletic director retires after 20 years

After 20 years at the helm of the Big Foot athletic department, Tim Collins has announced that he will retire as the school’s athletic director at the end of the current school year.

In his two decades of running Chiefs athletics, Collins has become a beloved figure in the community for both his ability to juggle the many responsibilities the job requires and his ability to connect with people.

“He just has a personality and a way with him. He connects with a lot of different people and a lot of different styles,” girls basketball coach Mike Dowden said.

With so much time spent on the sidelines and in the halls at Big Foot, Collins admits it will be hard to step away.

“It’ll definitely be strange come September that I’m not heading back to school,” Collins said.

Before making his way to Big Foot, Collins was familiar with the Walworth area, thanks to his history with a pair of Rock Valley Conference schools — graduating from Brodhead High School and working for 13 years at Palmyra-Eagle High School, including seven years as the Panthers’ athletic director.