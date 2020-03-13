Big Foot athletic director retires after 20 years

After 20 years at the helm of the Big Foot athletic department, Tim Collins has announced that he will retire as the school’s athletic director at the end of the current school year.
In his two decades of running Chiefs athletics, Collins has become a beloved figure in the community for both his ability to juggle the many responsibilities the job requires and his ability to connect with people.
“He just has a personality and a way with him. He connects with a lot of different people and a lot of different styles,” girls basketball coach Mike Dowden said.
With so much time spent on the sidelines and in the halls at Big Foot, Collins admits it will be hard to step away.
“It’ll definitely be strange come September that I’m not heading back to school,” Collins said.
Before making his way to Big Foot, Collins was familiar with the Walworth area, thanks to his history with a pair of Rock Valley Conference schools — graduating from Brodhead High School and working for 13 years at Palmyra-Eagle High School, including seven years as the Panthers’ athletic director.
When Collins took over at Big Foot just before the 2000-01 school year, the Chiefs sports teams were all near the bottom of the Rock Valley Conference rankings. Collins said at the time that one of his goals was to build Big Foot into one of the most competitive schools in the conference.
Now, with a plethora of conference titles across almost all sports — and a few state titles as well — Collins has achieved his goal. According to Big Foot coaches, Collins’ knack for taking care of the behind-the-scenes duties of getting ready for a home game allowed them to focus on the games themselves.
“From a coaching perspective, that makes your life so much easier, when you know you’ll get there and things will be done and ready to go,” Dowden said.
That detail-oriented sensibility for running a smooth show is also what earned Collins and Big Foot the reputation of being a premier site for state tournament events. In just the 2019-20 school year alone, the Chiefs hosted a state football semi-final game in the fall, and soon will host tennis subsectionals and girls softball sectionals.
More than just relishing the opportunity to host major events with statewide implications, Collins cherished every game; he says he only missed one home football game and two home basketball games in his 27 years as athletic director at Big Foot and Palmyra-Eagle.
His dedication to the games earned him the admiration not just of the coaches and players, but the administrators at Big Foot as well.
“He will be very tough to replace. He’s extremely organized, takes great pride in what he does,” District Administrator Doug Parker said.
Besides just the success the teams have seen under Collins in terms of wins and losses, the athletic department’s facilities and finances are in better shape because of his efforts as well.
He served as a key figure in the passing of a 2018 voter referendum that led to a massive overhaul of the school’s outdoor fields. When the Big Foot Booster Club became active again about five years ago, Collins helped teach the program’s leaders what the money they raise should and should not be spent on.
Booster club vice president Dave Freymiller says he was always struck by Collins’ desire to make sure all the teams were taken care of — not just the most popular or successful ones.
“I think he did a really great job at showing that attention to all sports,” Freymiller said. “He was very good at staying above the politics and making sure the kids were the focus in everything that we did.”
Collins’ impact reaches beyond just the Lake Geneva area, though. He has been a member of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, serving in a variety of capacities, including six years on the organization’s executive board and a one-year tenure as president in 2016-17.
The Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association also recognized Collins as the Athletic Director of the Year for District 6 in 2007 and 2019.
Current association president Todd Sobrilsky of Waukesha South High School worked alongside Collins for two years on the executive board and says that Collins’ wealth of knowledge has been an asset not just to Big Foot, but to the many athletic directors around the state to whom who he has given advice over the years.
“Tim has forgotten how to do more than what most ADs will ever remember how to do,” Sobrilsky said.
Collins knows it will be difficult to step away from Big Foot, but he is looking forward to spending his retirement with his family. He and his wife, who retired a year and a half ago, will split their time between living in Wisconsin where their son lives and Arizona where their daughter resides, escaping the cold northern winters.
While it will be hard to imagine a football game or basketball game without Collins on the school grounds, he says this is a good time to step away, because with a new principal and the referendum construction complete, whoever replaces him will have a great situation to step in to.
“I feel it’s a great time to move on. We’ll get a new athletic director and they’ve got brand new facilities second to none in southern Wisconsin. It’s all theirs,” Collins said.