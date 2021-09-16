Big Foot/Bay girls tennis brings back state stars

The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis team lost a handful of its varsity players to graduation after last season, though they bring back their two most important players from last fall.

Singles players Jameson Gregory and Emily Gauger both qualified for the Division 2 state tournament last season, and they will be back this year for their junior and senior seasons, respectively.

In her state meet debut last year, Gregory lost her first match, though she picked up valuable experience early in her career.

For Gauger, the state tournament was a bit more exciting. After a top 16 Division 1 doubles finish as a sophomore, Gauger outperformed expectations in her junior year by placing third in the singles bracket after earning a six seed prior to the event.

Gauger and Gregory are not the only players back from last year’s ChiefDogs varsity lineup, though. With a solid returning cast, BFWB should be one of the top teams in the Rock Valley Conference, with East Troy being the team-to-beat in the conference title chase.

