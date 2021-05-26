Big Foot/Bay golf finishes middle of the pack in conference meet

The Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis team competed in the Rock Valley Conference tournament on May 19 at Janesville Riverside Golf Course, and the ChiefDogs finished in the middle of the pack in sixth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Edgerton won the event, shooting a team score of 330, significantly ahead of second-place Evansville’s 371. BFWB ended the meet with a score of 405.

Patrick Corey was the team’s top scorer, shooting a 90. Next was Thomas Ahrens with a 97, Landre Staggs was third on the team with a 106 and Brady Wilkins rounded out the team’s scoring at 112.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.