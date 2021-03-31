Big Foot/Bay soccer mixes youth and experience

After the 2019 season, the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team lost all three of its all-conference nominees to graduation.

For many teams, that would be cause for alarm. But not for the ChiefDogs.

Last season’s Big Foot/Williams Bay team was loaded with freshmen and sophomores. With those players coming back for their sophomore and junior campaigns, this spring season has plenty of potential for growth in Walworth.

“This is their third year playing varsity or second year playing varsity, so it’s an experienced group and we’re excited to get them out there,” head coach Keith Blakeman said.

Out of the 30 players in the BFWB program, about half of them are juniors compared to just two seniors. While having that much youth will pay dividends in the future, it means that seniors Jacob Laing and Kadin Garcia will need to lead the way.

“I want to lead them, give them a step in the right direction so they can be the best they can be the next few years,” Laing said.

Besides their two seniors, the ChiefDogs have several other top underclassmen returning as well.