Big Foot/Bay soccer wins 1-0 in final minutes

WALWORTH — With wind and rain hindering the April 8 boys soccer game between Big Foot/Williams Bay and Whitewater, goals were going to be hard to come by.
The team that made the most of their limited opportunities in the elements would win the match.
It was Big Foot/Bay that seized the moment, scoring with a little more than five minutes remaining to beat the Whippets 1-0.
From the game’s opening minutes, the bad weather created a sloppy game. Strong winds blew long passes and shots off course; the rain affected short passes.
Neither team had many good goal scoring opportunities. However, whenever Whitewater put on pressure, BFWB junior goalkeeper Gus Foster made several nice stops to preserve the shutout.
Foster is a relative newcomer to soccer but is an all-conference basketball player. ChiefDogs coach Keith Blakeman thought Foster’s rebounding abilities on the basketball court would be a natural fit for the diving and jumping saves required in goal.
“He’s a great athlete, he works really hard, so we’ve been working really hard on giving him some basics and his athletic sense took over the rest of it,” Blakeman said.
As the game wiled away, it seemed likely that neither team would come away with anything other than a draw.
But late in the second half, Big Foot/Bay sent the ball into the crowded goal area where David Hernandez emerged from the pack to hit a header for the lone goal of the game on either side.
In the ChiefDogs’ first win of the year, the team led almost the entire match. So to grind out a win was a good lesson to learn, Blakeman said.
“In the conference, we expect to have several of these that are going to come down to the end, so we’re going to have to be tough for 90 minutes,” Blakeman said. “I was really happy to see it, they fought all the way through, and that’s important to continue to do.”
Other action
One night later, BFWB was back at it with a home game against Beloit Memorial. The Purple Knights came out on top of a high-scoring affair, beating the ChiefDogs 9-1.
Beloit jumped out to a 5-0 lead by halftime, though the ChiefDogs played a bit better in the second half, only being outscored 4-1.