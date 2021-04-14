Big Foot/Bay soccer wins 1-0 in final minutes

WALWORTH — With wind and rain hindering the April 8 boys soccer game between Big Foot/Williams Bay and Whitewater, goals were going to be hard to come by.

The team that made the most of their limited opportunities in the elements would win the match.

It was Big Foot/Bay that seized the moment, scoring with a little more than five minutes remaining to beat the Whippets 1-0.

From the game’s opening minutes, the bad weather created a sloppy game. Strong winds blew long passes and shots off course; the rain affected short passes.

Neither team had many good goal scoring opportunities. However, whenever Whitewater put on pressure, BFWB junior goalkeeper Gus Foster made several nice stops to preserve the shutout.

Foster is a relative newcomer to soccer but is an all-conference basketball player. ChiefDogs coach Keith Blakeman thought Foster’s rebounding abilities on the basketball court would be a natural fit for the diving and jumping saves required in goal.

“He’s a great athlete, he works really hard, so we’ve been working really hard on giving him some basics and his athletic sense took over the rest of it,” Blakeman said.

