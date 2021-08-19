 Skip to main content
Big Foot/Bay tennis goes 2-1 to start season
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Emily Gauger started the season well, going 2-0 in her first two matches of the year.

The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis team started the season strong, going 2-1 in an Aug. 14 home tournament for their first matches of the year.

First up was a 6-1 win over Burlington Catholic Central.

All three flights of Catholic Central doubles players forfeited, but Big Foot still won handily in the four singles bouts, going 3-1 with 6-0, 6-0 sweeps in all three victories.

Two singles player Lauren Decker picked up a win over Sophie Ward, Josie Giroux beat Stephanie Jabrial at three singles and Grace Hanson won a four singles match over Joy Laplanda.

BFWB’s one blemish in the tournament came against Brookfield Academy, where the ChiefDogs lost by a 6-1 score.

Senior Emily Gauger, who took third at state last fall, was the lone victor as she defeated Natalie Cartwright 6-3, 6-2 at one singles.

Big Foot/Bay bounced back with another 6-1 victory, this time defeating Kenosha St. Joseph.

Gauger finished off a 2-0 start to the season with a 6-2, 1-0 win over Bella Rizzo at one singles. Jameson Gregory defeated Casey Mayer 6-0, 6-1 at two singles and four singles player Lauren Decker won a 6-0, 6-1 match over Kate Bernhardt.

All three doubles pairings won their matches, with Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman winning 6-1, 6-2 at one doubles, Madison West and Natalie Lohse sweeping 6-0, 6-0 at two doubles and three doubles’ Angelina Anderson and Dejanira Ortiz picking up a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

