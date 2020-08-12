Big Foot delays football season; Badger still uncertain

Big Foot school district administrator Doug Parker said superintendents from the eight Capitol Conference schools met again on the morning of Aug. 11 to make another attempt at agreement. However, an agreement was not reached, leaving schools to take separate approaches.

Big Foot and two other Capitol Conference schools elected to postpone their football seasons, and instead play in the spring, while four schools in the conference will move forward with the fall season as planned. One school had not yet made a decision.

Football practices were scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.

Big Foot’s second fall sport that was awaiting a decision, the swim team, is a co-op that the school runs with Badger and other schools in the area.

All seven of the sports that Badger offers in the fall compete in the Southern Lakes Conference, which had also not come to a final decision as of Aug. 11.

According to conference commissioner Pat Miles, the conference had hashed out a tentative fall schedule, but it had not yet been approved by the superintendents and principals of the member schools.