Big Foot delays football season; Badger still uncertain

With less than a week before some high school sports were set to begin practice, there was still uncertainty about the fall season at Big Foot and Badger. Some of that uncertainty was clarified Aug. 11, though, when Big Foot’s administration made the decision to postpone the football season until spring.
Most of the other Big Foot fall sports offerings were previously postponed until the spring, in a July 31 decision by the Rock Valley Conference. After that decision, the school reversed course and decided to pursue a fall non-conference only schedule for cross-country and girls tennis.
However, two fall teams, football and girls swim, still were awaiting a firm decision as of Aug. 11.
The Chiefs’ football team was scheduled to play its first season in the Capitol Conference this fall, after a 2018 statewide conference realignment took effect. Members of the Capitol Conference had not come to a decision as quickly as the Rock Valley, with multiple meetings of athletic directors and superintendents failing to produce a resolution.
Big Foot school district administrator Doug Parker said superintendents from the eight Capitol Conference schools met again on the morning of Aug. 11 to make another attempt at agreement. However, an agreement was not reached, leaving schools to take separate approaches.
Big Foot and two other Capitol Conference schools elected to postpone their football seasons, and instead play in the spring, while four schools in the conference will move forward with the fall season as planned. One school had not yet made a decision.
Football practices were scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.
Big Foot’s second fall sport that was awaiting a decision, the swim team, is a co-op that the school runs with Badger and other schools in the area.
All seven of the sports that Badger offers in the fall compete in the Southern Lakes Conference, which had also not come to a final decision as of Aug. 11.
According to conference commissioner Pat Miles, the conference had hashed out a tentative fall schedule, but it had not yet been approved by the superintendents and principals of the member schools.
Practice was set to begin Aug. 17 for Badger’s swimming, girls golf, girls tennis and cross-country teams, while soccer and volleyball would not start until Sept. 8, like football.
