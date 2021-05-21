Big Foot earns 18 all-conference awards for alternate spring season

For their efforts in the alternate spring sports season, 18 Big Foot athletes earned All-Rock Valley Conference awards.
Football
Nine Chiefs football players earned all-conference honors, but one player in particular stood out by earning accolades on both sides of the ball.
Sophomore Jax Hertel was named to the all-RVC first team as a running back, and to the second team as a linebacker.
Despite only playing five of the Chiefs’ six games, the versatile sophomore led the team in rushing with 529 yards on 66 carries—averaging 105 yards a game—and scoring three touchdowns. Defensively, Hertel led BFHS with seven tackles for loss, was third on the team with 36 tackles, and forced two fumbles.
Junior wide receiver Alex Schmitz made the first team after leading the team with 461 yards and scoring six touchdowns. He scored in every game and was second on the team with 21 receptions.
Schmitz was also named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s all-region team for the spring season.
Junior defensive back Ashton Robinson earned a first-team spot by leading the Chiefs with 52 tackles, finishing second with six tackles for loss, forcing two fumbles and recovering two fumbles.
Three other players made the second team:
Senior receiver Eli Greco led the team with 26 catches and finished second with 334 yards. He also caught a touchdown.
Senior offensivve lineman Austin Clary was a bedrock on the Big Foot line. He also set the tone off the field as a team captain.
Junior defensive lineman Jackson Funderberg, A commanding presence, he drew double teams from most opponents but still finished second on the Chiefs in tackles with 40, tackles for loss with six and led the team with 2.5 sacks.
Three Chiefs received honorable mention accolades.
Junior quarterback Basil Demco made honorable mention for the second season in a row. He completed 58 of 133 passes for 943 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Big Foot’s other two honorable mentions were first-time recipients: Junior offensive lineman Aiden Martin and senior running back and linebacker John Rouse.
Soccer
The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team finished the season 7-6—its first winning season since 2016. That effort resulted in five all-Rock Valley selections.
Leading the way was freshman forward Hudson Torrez, the lone freshman ion the first team. From his debut game, in which he scored two goals and netted an assist, it was clear Torrez was one of the most talented players in the area.
Two ChiefDogs earned spots on the second team: junior midfielder Julian Muñoz and sophomore defender Kaeden Weberpal.
Junior forward Landon Palmer and sophomore forward David Hernandez received honorable mention.
Volleyball
Four Big Foot players earned all-conference honors.
Junior libero Morgan Rego made the second team after leading the Chiefs’ defense with 119 digs and 121 serves received. This was the second season in a row Rego earned all-conference, after making honorable mention as a sophomore.
Sophomore middle hitter Sydney Wilson also made the second team after serving as a jack-of-all-trades for the Chiefs. She led the team in blocks with six, was third in kills with 47, second in digs with 69 and second in serves received with 84.
Junior Mya Burdick and senior Kelly Kline earned honorable mention.