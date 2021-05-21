Big Foot earns 18 all-conference awards for alternate spring season

For their efforts in the alternate spring sports season, 18 Big Foot athletes earned All-Rock Valley Conference awards.

Football

Nine Chiefs football players earned all-conference honors, but one player in particular stood out by earning accolades on both sides of the ball.

Sophomore Jax Hertel was named to the all-RVC first team as a running back, and to the second team as a linebacker.

Despite only playing five of the Chiefs’ six games, the versatile sophomore led the team in rushing with 529 yards on 66 carries—averaging 105 yards a game—and scoring three touchdowns. Defensively, Hertel led BFHS with seven tackles for loss, was third on the team with 36 tackles, and forced two fumbles.

Junior wide receiver Alex Schmitz made the first team after leading the team with 461 yards and scoring six touchdowns. He scored in every game and was second on the team with 21 receptions.

Schmitz was also named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s all-region team for the spring season.

Junior defensive back Ashton Robinson earned a first-team spot by leading the Chiefs with 52 tackles, finishing second with six tackles for loss, forcing two fumbles and recovering two fumbles.