Big Foot High School postpones most fall sports until spring

Welden emphasized that the top priority for schools across the state is smoothly transitioning back to school this fall, and that while sports are an integral part of the high school experience, it needed to take a back seat until the educational situation was completely ironed out.

As of now, neither the WIAA nor the Rock Valley has provided dates for the potential spring season. But the proposed plan would involve the fall sports being played between the end of the winter season and the beginning of the spring season, with all three being shortened or lengthened as necessary.

That plan does not come without its fair share of stumbling blocks.

As it currently stands, only a few conferences across the state have publicly announced they will be playing fall sports in the spring. If that ends up being the case, the chances of a robust out-of-conference schedule for the Chiefs will be slim.

“I’m envisioning if we’re playing in the spring, it will be heavily conference, maybe a few non-conference,” head volleyball coach Caitlin Dowden said.