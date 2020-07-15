Big Foot High School students work out for sports and fitness

High school sports are officially back in action at Big Foot High School, as the school’s summer workout program kicked off on July 6.
Open to any of the school’s students, the workout is not focused on improving any specific sports skill, but instead just improving a kid’s overall fitness.
While getting the school’s athletes in shape is the goal every summer, it is especially important this year, with many students spending the past few months cooped up inside their homes.
“We’re working everyone back slowly,” football coach Mike Welden said. “Just to get them used to moving again, working on athletic movement in general.”
The workouts, held each morning Monday through Thursday, have gone through some changes this year to adapt to the current coronavirus outbreak.
Perhaps the biggest change for the program is its location. Typically held in the school’s weight room, the 2020 summer workouts are being held on the football field instead, to keep athletes and coaches from being crammed together in a confined space.
As a result, the types of exercises athletes can do have shifted as well. Instead of relying on the bench press and dead lift, they have been doing a variety of body-weight and agility exercises.
After trying out the new program for a few days, Welden does not think the lack of traditional weightlifting has been a hindrance. In fact, he wonders if coaches may not learn a few new tricks throughout the summer.
“Maybe the way things were done, it worked 20 years ago, 10 years ago, but there are better ways to do things,” he said. “I think you can always learn from things.”
Another new change is that all of the equipment the athletes use must be sanitized after they are done with it, adding a bit of extra time to the end of each workout.
In order to save some of that sanitizing time — as well as to provide for even more spacing between the kids — girls work out from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., and the boys hit the field from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
With about 40 girls and 50 boys participating in the first few days, Welden says that the turnout is even larger than in past years. While some of the athletes certainly are there to stay in shape, he speculates that part of the reason has more to do with being deprived of their usual socialization for nearly four months.
“I think kids are just wanting to do something. They want to be out, they want to be active, and this was really the first time they had the opportunity to be active and be around their friends,” Welden said.
Despite all of the changes, the athletes themselves are getting used to things pretty quickly.
“It’s kind of the new normal. Everyone’s kind of accepted that,” three-sport athlete Gus Foster said.
The reason Big Foot students have been so quick to accept the changes? They know that doing their part to flatten the curve and avoid another local surge in coronavirus cases is their only shot at playing the games they love this fall.
“We don’t want to screw it up,” three-sport athlete Alex Schmitz said. “We don’t want to ruin our season.”
