Big Foot hires two people to fill athletic director spot

Both of the co-directors have a history with the school, as well as aptitude for the new position.

For Welden, who was hired as Big Foot’s head football coach and the school’s interventionist in the spring of 2019, the relationships he has made with fellow coaches in his year on the job, he said, will give him a level of familiarity that will aid him in his new role.

“Knowing how the school operates, how things have happened in the past and knowing the coaches, I do think it will be a fairly smooth transition,” Welden said.

When Collins announced his retirement plans in March, Welden says he showed some interest in the position. However, with two young kids at home, he worried that his schedule would be too packed to fit in family time, coaching the football team and adapting to becoming a full-time athletic director.

Now that he will be sharing the load with Racky, it will give him a chance to learn the ropes and avoid being overloaded.

“It will be a great learning experience,” Welden said.